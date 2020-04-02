 Augury Expands Leadership Team to Transform the Machine Health Category

Augury, a leading AI-based machine health solution provider, today announced the additions of Brian Fitzgerald as Chief Marketing Officer and Nelson Ricciardi Parente as Vice President of Services. Their combined experience will be key as Augury continues to build awareness and firmly establish machine health as a critical category within the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and industrial sectors. The emerging Machine Health category is focused on the critical first step of any digital transformation: providing real-time visibility and actionable insights pertaining to the health and performance of the machines that matter most.

“Machines are relied upon to generate the electricity we use, pump the water we drink, fill stores with the products we need and produce the medicine that keeps us and our children healthy. The empty store shelves we're seeing today underscore the importance of keeping those machines and supply chains healthy in order to meet demand,” says Saar Yoskovitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Augury. “Our technology leverages the power of AI and the IIoT to ensure that the machines that enable modern living as we know it stay running. Building a category around this technology now is critical to a more reliable future.”

Fitzgerald, a technology industry veteran, joins Augury with more than three decades of experience, featuring a strong track record of category creation and transformation. Fitzgerald previously served as Chief Marketing Officer of Veracode, where he led the effort to underscore the value of application security as a top company investment. He was also SVP of marketing at Cybersecurity giant RSA, helping double RSA’s revenues and sustain its position as industry leader during a critical period of the company’s history. Earlier in his career at EMC Corporation, Fitzgerald ushered in the repositioning of the company to become the global leader in enterprise storage.

“Digital transformation isn’t entirely digital,” said Fitzgerald. “Augury’s machine health solutions are step-one in any digital transformation, enabling companies to go on to carefully streamline processes, reinvent their company culture and seamlessly implement new business models. I am excited to help Augury shape the machine health category with these solutions as the catalysts for the value they hold for businesses.”

The need for knowledgeable digital transformation partners to guide organizations in their pursuit of new business models and ROI is critical. Gartner, in its November 2019 Market Guide for Digital Business Consulting and Implementation Services, states that “despite the digital transformation hype, 54% of leaders say their organization doesn’t have a clear vision for transformation, and only 11% have scaled digital business transformation.” According to the January 2020 Gartner report, Improve Credibility in Digital Business Services in 7 Steps, “eighty-two percent of CEOs and senior business executives in the 2019 Gartner CEO Survey indicate aspirations to create a digital business. The responsibility to deliver on aspirations to create a digital business often falls to the CIO, but only 10% of CIOs indicate their organizations are very effective at harvesting results from digitalization.”

Parente is joining Augury to ensure that its full range of expertise and capabilities are available to customers throughout their digital transformation journeys. As Vice President of Services, Parente will be overseeing service delivery and enhancement of customer experience. Most recently, Parente served as VP Services, Americas for NICE Systems. He has also served as Senior VP of Platform Delivery at CitiGroup, as well as a technology consultant for Accenture and IBM.

“The key to a successful integration is the ability to work seamlessly with customers throughout their entire digital transformation, ensuring smooth, efficient implementations and transitions,” said Parente. “I look forward to leveraging my background in similar mission critical scenarios with world class organizations to help current and future customers enhance the services that make Augury a trusted digital transformation partner capable of maximizing ROI on a global scale.”

The expansion of Augury’s leadership team ​builds on the company’s continued momentum spanning the past two years. Most recently, Augury received an $8 million investment from Qualcomm Ventures’ AI Fund, in addition to raising $25 million in Series C funding in early 2019. This year, Augury expanded its strategic partnership with Grundfos, a worldwide leader in pump and water technology, to advance water’s digital future.

