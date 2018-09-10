Augury : to Host Webinar with Maintenance and IIoT Expert

Augury,
the Industrial Internet of Things technology company based in New York
and Israel, today announced that Artem Kroupenev, VP Product at Augury,
and Ed Ballina, a manufacturing and reliability expert, will host a
webinar discussing how to get a leg up on the competition in the
maintenance industry.
“We have entered an era of change and people who are looking to
innovation will lead the path forward for industry,” said Kroupenev.
“Ballina has been a consistent early adopter of cutting-edge technology.
There is much to learn from his experience for gaining a competitive
advantage through predictive maintenance.”
Ballina brings 36 years of experience in manufacturing and reliability
across three CPG Fortune 50 companies, including his time as VP
Manufacturing and Warehousing at PepsiCo. On this webinar, he will share
his first-hand knowledge around the benefits of implementing a
predictive maintenance program (PdM).
