Augury : to Host Webinar with Maintenance and IIoT Expert

09/10/2018 | 10:34pm CEST

Webinar to Feature Reliability Expert Ed Ballina to Discuss Manufacturing Innovation

Augury, the Industrial Internet of Things technology company based in New York and Israel, today announced that Artem Kroupenev, VP Product at Augury, and Ed Ballina, a manufacturing and reliability expert, will host a webinar discussing how to get a leg up on the competition in the maintenance industry.

“We have entered an era of change and people who are looking to innovation will lead the path forward for industry,” said Kroupenev. “Ballina has been a consistent early adopter of cutting-edge technology. There is much to learn from his experience for gaining a competitive advantage through predictive maintenance.”

Ballina brings 36 years of experience in manufacturing and reliability across three CPG Fortune 50 companies, including his time as VP Manufacturing and Warehousing at PepsiCo. On this webinar, he will share his first-hand knowledge around the benefits of implementing a predictive maintenance program (PdM).

   
WHAT: Augury to present webinar “Manufacturing and The IIoT - A Conversation with Ed Ballina”
 
WHO:

Ed Ballina, Reliability and Manufacturing Expert
Artem Kroupenev, VP Product at Augury

 
WHEN: September 12th, 2018 at 12 p.m. ET
 
WHERE:

Manufacturing and The IIoT - A Conversation with Ed Ballina

 

About Augury

Augury is making machines more reliable by combining two key shifts in the industry: artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. The intersection of these trends allows Augury to provide machines with a mechanical nervous system and the awareness to optimize their own health, thereby accelerating human productivity and safety. To learn more about Augury, visit www.augury.com.


© Business Wire 2018
