August 1 “Cobra Day” To Bring Largest Display of Shelby Cobras in Over 30 Years

05/07/2020 | 06:16pm EDT

MARTINEZ, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free to all spectators, car buffs will see a record-setting display of Shelby Cobras and other classic cars from Ford Motor Company starting at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 1 at “Cobra Day” in Martinez, CA. This will be the largest display of original Shelby Cobras in one place in the United States. The show runs until 2 p.m. and will feature over 100 Shelby Cobras and other Ford cars. Spectators who donate will enjoy a ride in an original Shelby Cobra or other classic Ford in the "Final Cruise Lap" at the close of the show.

At 1:45 p.m., spectators and car enthusiasts attending “Cobra Day” will see if they are the lucky winner taking home a 2019 427 Cobra used in the filming of Academy Award winning movie, FORD v FERRARI (or $50,000)! You too can join everyone at the event for all the excitement and can still enter to win the 427 Cobra! Entries are open at the sweepstakes website until noon PDT on August 1st.

The Cobra Day Show is directly adjacent to The Cobra Experience, a 25,000 SF museum that displays original Cobra’s, Shelby Mustangs, Daytona Coupe, GT40, King Cobra, Sunbeam Tigers and a Lotus. 

The museum features numerous cars on display, enhanced by engine and wheel displays, multiple memorabilia displays, photos and a shop scene as it was at Shelby American in the 60’s. A 40-seat surround sound theater features an HD film about the cars and the Ford and Shelby American story. Attendees can enjoy the once-a-year Cobra Day show and The Cobra Experience museum during the same visit.

Proceeds benefit The Cobra Experience, a non-profit museum committed to the promotion, conservation, education, and preservation of the cars produced by Shelby American.

Originally scheduled for June 6, the event has been rescheduled to ensure the safety and confidence of all involved.  

The event is in Martinez, CA at The Cobra Experience, 777 Arnold Drive. For more information, visit www.CobraExperience.org. Those interested in exhibiting a vehicle and subscribing to email updates may do so online. Bring the family and enjoy an exciting Saturday of original Shelby Cobras and other great classic Fords.

Contact Information:

DJEK Inc. dba The Cobra Experience
Emily Lambert, Managing Director
777 Arnold Drive, Suite 200
Martinez, CA 94553
Tel: 925-558-5585
Email: emily@cobraexperience.org
Website: http://www.cobraexperience.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
