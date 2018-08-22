Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

August 27th Sibanye Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Sibanye Gold Limited - SBGL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 11:17pm CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the important August 27, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the shareholder class action lawsuit against Sibanye Gold Limited (“Sibanye” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SBGL). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of those who purchased the securities of Sibanye between April 7, 2017 and June 26, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the Sibanye class action, and/or to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Sibanye Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sibanye’s culture places short-term profits over safety; (2) consequently, almost half of South Africa’s 2018 mining fatalities occurred in Sibanye mines; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Sibanye’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 27, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

To join the Sibanye class action, and/or to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/sibanye-gold-limited-sbgl-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-71/ or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Daniel Sadeh
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
http://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
dsadeh@bernlieb.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:09aHLS THERAPEUTICS : Announces Grant of Stock Options
AQ
12:08aFICO SURVEY : Full-Coverage Cybersecurity Insurance Doubles in Canada as Cyber Threats and Data Breaches Expected to Rise | FICO®
AQ
12:08aTEN METALS : Completes Private Placement Financing
AQ
12:08aLEAD ACID BATTERY MARKET : Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends Forecasts by 2024: The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Lead Acid Battery Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively.
AQ
12:08aBANCO MACRO : Announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2018
PR
12:07aBANCO MACRO : announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2018 (solo en Inglés)
PU
12:07aBANCO MACRO : announces Results for the Second Quarter of 2018
PU
12:07aMACY'S : Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton and Toby Keith make top 10 on Forbes' list of top-paid country music stars
AQ
12:07aBANCO MACRO : Material Fact - Shares repurchased on 08-22-2018
PU
12:07aHORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC. : Announces Executive Appointments
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : FARMLAND PARTNERS INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
2WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC : Huu-ay-aht First Nations and Western Forest Products Inc. Continue to Work Toge..
3ROSS STORES : ROSS STORES : Announces Quarterly Dividend
4City of Chula Vista, Baron & Budd Sue Monsanto For PCB Contamination
5ELEC-TECH INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. : ELEC TECH INTERNATIONAL : Gillware Digital Forensics Assists in $66 Millio..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.