August Introduces August View

August
Home, Inc, the leading provider of smart and secure front door
solutions, today announced the launch of August View, an advanced
wire-free doorbell camera that provides premium performance. The August
View features a best-in-class image sensor that delivers crisp,
realistic video to our customers’ phones. View pairs with August Smart
Locks, so customers can not only see and speak to visitors, but also let
them in, directly from their phone. Videos and customer data from all
August products are stored securely in the August Cloud, where they are
protected by two layers of required authentication and GDPR-compliant
privacy policies. The August Cloud and August App securely protect the
front door for more than 1.5 million users.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005394/en/
The August View, an advanced wire-free doorbell camera, features a best-in-class image sensor that delivers crisp, realistic video to customers’ phones. (Photo: Business Wire)
“The doorbell camera has always played a key role within our suite of
products dedicated to securing front doors across the country,” said
Jason Johnson, CEO and co-founder of August. “With the new August View,
we’re providing an advanced secure solution that is high-performing,
highly customizable and offers features that our customers have been
asking for.”
The August View takes the best features from earlier generation August
Doorbell Cams, enhances them, and fits them into a slim wire-free design
that is powered by a swappable, rechargeable battery. Given its slim
profile, the doorbell camera is compatible with almost every entryway.
Its best-in-class sensor provides 1440p resolution (providing 33% more
pixels than full 1080p HD) to stream crisp, realistic video of a
customer’s doorstep directly to their phone.
August View users will benefit from a variety of features designed to
enhance the security of their homes —
-
Instant motion alerts anytime someone approaches the doorstep
-
On-demand live video streaming
-
Minimal fisheye distortion to provide the most realistic view of your
doorstep of any battery-powered doorbell
-
Zoomable video to identify package thieves and unwanted visitors
-
Review of cloud-stored videos for up to 15 or 30 days with our Gold
and Platinum subscription plans
As customers have come to expect with August products, installation is
simple and completely DIY. The August View is an all-in-one solution
that is ready to use out of the box and includes the video doorbell,
wireless chime, rechargeable battery, Micro-USB cable, and free August
app. Users can customize the doorbell to complement their home and door
hardware with a choice of eight different faceplates: 4 metal faceplates
(satin nickel, oil-rubbed bronze, satin brass, midnight gray) and 4
colored faceplates (black - out of the box, red, blue, and white).
The August View will be available for purchase on August.com and select
national retailers beginning on March 28, 2019 for $229.99 MSRP. For
more information, visit https://august.com/products/august-view-doorbell-camera.
About August Home, Inc.
At August Home, we are all about secure, smart access. Our products and
services give consumers total control over their front door from a
smartphone. August Home is the first major Smart Home device vendor that
provides GDPR privacy protection for their entire global customer base.
Ranked number three on the Wall Street Journal’s 25 Top Tech Companies
to Watch, August is headquartered in San Francisco, California and was
recently acquired by ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in door opening
solutions. For more information, visit www.august.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005394/en/