August Introduces August View

August Home, Inc, the leading provider of smart and secure front door solutions, today announced the launch of August View, an advanced wire-free doorbell camera that provides premium performance. The August View features a best-in-class image sensor that delivers crisp, realistic video to our customers’ phones. View pairs with August Smart Locks, so customers can not only see and speak to visitors, but also let them in, directly from their phone. Videos and customer data from all August products are stored securely in the August Cloud, where they are protected by two layers of required authentication and GDPR-compliant privacy policies. The August Cloud and August App securely protect the front door for more than 1.5 million users.

“The doorbell camera has always played a key role within our suite of products dedicated to securing front doors across the country,” said Jason Johnson, CEO and co-founder of August. “With the new August View, we’re providing an advanced secure solution that is high-performing, highly customizable and offers features that our customers have been asking for.”

The August View takes the best features from earlier generation August Doorbell Cams, enhances them, and fits them into a slim wire-free design that is powered by a swappable, rechargeable battery. Given its slim profile, the doorbell camera is compatible with almost every entryway. Its best-in-class sensor provides 1440p resolution (providing 33% more pixels than full 1080p HD) to stream crisp, realistic video of a customer’s doorstep directly to their phone.

August View users will benefit from a variety of features designed to enhance the security of their homes —

Instant motion alerts anytime someone approaches the doorstep

On-demand live video streaming

Minimal fisheye distortion to provide the most realistic view of your doorstep of any battery-powered doorbell

Zoomable video to identify package thieves and unwanted visitors

Review of cloud-stored videos for up to 15 or 30 days with our Gold and Platinum subscription plans

As customers have come to expect with August products, installation is simple and completely DIY. The August View is an all-in-one solution that is ready to use out of the box and includes the video doorbell, wireless chime, rechargeable battery, Micro-USB cable, and free August app. Users can customize the doorbell to complement their home and door hardware with a choice of eight different faceplates: 4 metal faceplates (satin nickel, oil-rubbed bronze, satin brass, midnight gray) and 4 colored faceplates (black - out of the box, red, blue, and white).

The August View will be available for purchase on August.com and select national retailers beginning on March 28, 2019 for $229.99 MSRP. For more information, visit https://august.com/products/august-view-doorbell-camera.

At August Home, we are all about secure, smart access. Our products and services give consumers total control over their front door from a smartphone. August Home is the first major Smart Home device vendor that provides GDPR privacy protection for their entire global customer base. Ranked number three on the Wall Street Journal’s 25 Top Tech Companies to Watch, August is headquartered in San Francisco, California and was recently acquired by ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in door opening solutions. For more information, visit www.august.com.

