Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

August Introduces August View

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/05/2019 | 09:09am EST

Premium Wire-Free Doorbell Camera Delivers High Performance

August Home, Inc, the leading provider of smart and secure front door solutions, today announced the launch of August View, an advanced wire-free doorbell camera that provides premium performance. The August View features a best-in-class image sensor that delivers crisp, realistic video to our customers’ phones. View pairs with August Smart Locks, so customers can not only see and speak to visitors, but also let them in, directly from their phone. Videos and customer data from all August products are stored securely in the August Cloud, where they are protected by two layers of required authentication and GDPR-compliant privacy policies. The August Cloud and August App securely protect the front door for more than 1.5 million users.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005394/en/

The August View, an advanced wire-free doorbell camera, features a best-in-class image sensor that d ...

The August View, an advanced wire-free doorbell camera, features a best-in-class image sensor that delivers crisp, realistic video to customers’ phones. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The doorbell camera has always played a key role within our suite of products dedicated to securing front doors across the country,” said Jason Johnson, CEO and co-founder of August. “With the new August View, we’re providing an advanced secure solution that is high-performing, highly customizable and offers features that our customers have been asking for.”

The August View takes the best features from earlier generation August Doorbell Cams, enhances them, and fits them into a slim wire-free design that is powered by a swappable, rechargeable battery. Given its slim profile, the doorbell camera is compatible with almost every entryway. Its best-in-class sensor provides 1440p resolution (providing 33% more pixels than full 1080p HD) to stream crisp, realistic video of a customer’s doorstep directly to their phone.

August View users will benefit from a variety of features designed to enhance the security of their homes —

  • Instant motion alerts anytime someone approaches the doorstep
  • On-demand live video streaming
  • Minimal fisheye distortion to provide the most realistic view of your doorstep of any battery-powered doorbell
  • Zoomable video to identify package thieves and unwanted visitors
  • Review of cloud-stored videos for up to 15 or 30 days with our Gold and Platinum subscription plans

As customers have come to expect with August products, installation is simple and completely DIY. The August View is an all-in-one solution that is ready to use out of the box and includes the video doorbell, wireless chime, rechargeable battery, Micro-USB cable, and free August app. Users can customize the doorbell to complement their home and door hardware with a choice of eight different faceplates: 4 metal faceplates (satin nickel, oil-rubbed bronze, satin brass, midnight gray) and 4 colored faceplates (black - out of the box, red, blue, and white).

The August View will be available for purchase on August.com and select national retailers beginning on March 28, 2019 for $229.99 MSRP. For more information, visit https://august.com/products/august-view-doorbell-camera.

About August Home, Inc.

At August Home, we are all about secure, smart access. Our products and services give consumers total control over their front door from a smartphone. August Home is the first major Smart Home device vendor that provides GDPR privacy protection for their entire global customer base. Ranked number three on the Wall Street Journal’s 25 Top Tech Companies to Watch, August is headquartered in San Francisco, California and was recently acquired by ASSA ABLOY, the global leader in door opening solutions. For more information, visit www.august.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:29aHOPE BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:28aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of AUTOMOBILE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:28aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of SYNTHETIC AND RAYON Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:28aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INV. BANKS / INV. COS / SECURITIES COS. Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:28aUNITY FOODS LTDXD : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of VANASPATI AND ALLIED INDUSTRIES Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:28aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of PAPER AND BOARD Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:28aPAKISTAN PETROLEUM : IGI Securities Limited - Investor Kit
AQ
09:28aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:28aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of LEATHER AND TANNERIES Dated 05-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
09:28aENGRO FOODS : International Food and Nutrition Research Conference concludes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : says open to Nevada joint venture talks with Newmont
2ABN AMRO GROUP : ABN AMRO : Dutch banks ABN Amro, ING fall after money laundering report
3SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic successfully closes the financial year 2018 and plans to pay a dividend of..
4VODAFONE GROUP : VODAFONE : to Issue Convertible Debt to Raise EUR4.0 Billion
5ASHTEAD GROUP : ASHTEAD : Q3 Results

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.