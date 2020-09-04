Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

August Jobs Report: Economy Continues to Rebound As Unemployment Rate Drops

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 10:50am EDT

In August, America added nearly 1.4 million new jobs according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics monthly Employment Situation Report, in line with the consensus forecast. The unemployment rate fell by 1.8 percentage points to 8.4 percent, the second largest decline on record. The August jobs report confirms that the strong recovery continues.

Just a few months ago, America had an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent-the lowest rate in 50 years-before jumping to a peak of 14.7 percent in April due to devastation wrought by COVID-19. But between April and August, the unemployment rate fell by 6.3 percentage points to 8.4 percent. For perspective, following the Great Recession of 2008-09, it took nearly a decade for the unemployment rate to fall by 6.3 percentage points. President Trump's economy accomplished this in just four months.

Under this Administration, America is on track to witness the fastest labor market recovery from any economic crisis in history. For four months, the employment report has met or exceeded expectations. In fact, the labor market in August performed better than what most major forecasts projected would occur by year's end. In July, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projected a 10.5 percent unemployment rate in the fourth quarter while both Blue Chip and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) projected unemployment rates of 9.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

As the economy recovers, however, the path to full employment becomes tougher. In April, nearly four out of five jobs lost could be attributed to temporary layoffs, reflecting efforts by Congress and the Administration to keep workers attached to their employers. Four months later, it is apparent why an expedient recovery is vital. The number of temporary layoffs has dropped to just 50 percent as 80 percent of small businesses are now open relative to their pre-COVID-19 levels. Nonetheless, a point of strength in this report lies in the progress we have made since April. At its peak, temporary layoffs hit over 18 million. Since then, temporary layoffs have decreased to just 6 million, a recovery of nearly 67 percent.

The report also shows how this bridge is particularly important for low-income and minority workers who have been hit hardest by the job losses that occurred in March and April. In August, Black American employment increased by 367,000, while employment for Hispanic Americans increased by 1 million, and gains for women increased by 1.5 million. Exemplifying the strong recovery for minority groups, since April, Black American employment has increased by nearly 1.3 million while flows into the labor force have also increased by 663,000.

Those without a high school diploma experienced a 2.8 percentage point decrease in unemployment to a level of 12.6 percent, while those with only a high school diploma are now at an unemployment rate of 9.8 percent after experiencing a 1.0 percentage point decrease in August.

Just a few months ago, America faced an economic shock unlike any other. But in the face of adversity, Americans yet again showed that they will never settle for anything less than great. In July, the unemployment rate was 10.2 percent-0.2 percentage points higher than the peak unemployment rate during the Great Recession in October 2009. It took over two years at that time to achieve an unemployment rate of 8.4 percent, something Americans have now achieved in one month.

With nearly half of the job losses from March and April recovered by August, this report shows that the economic comeback is underway and going strong.

Disclaimer

President of the United States published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 14:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:05aHOME24 SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:05aROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against HDFC Bank Limited – HDB
BU
11:03aHARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
11:01aPublication of Exempted Document in relation to the Contemplated Merger with Aker Solutions ASA
AQ
11:01aAKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Publication of Exempted Document in Relation to the Contemplated Merger With Kværner ASA
AQ
11:01aBLNK INVESTOR NOTFICATION : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Blink Charging Co. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020
PR
11:01aPLAN SHAREHOLDER NOTIFICATION : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Anaplan Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020
PR
11:01aMEDTRONIC : EVP & CFO Karen L. Parkhill To Participate in the Wells Fargo Securities 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
PR
11:01aPROG INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Progenity, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
2BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
3CAIXABANK, S.A. : Caixabank, Bankia in talks to create Spain's biggest lender
4CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
5ENI SPA : ENI : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group