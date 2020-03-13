Log in
August Leadership : Announces Managing Partner-Europe

03/13/2020 | 04:01am EDT

NEW YORK, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alastair Paton joins the global August Leadership team as Managing Partner for Europe having spent 16 years in sales, marketing and general management roles in major global consumer goods businesses, living and working in Europe, the Middle East and North America. Prior to joining August Leadership, Alastair co-founded a search business in 2004 which became part of a major global network in 2011. Since 2014, Alastair led the UK business while also playing a role on the firm's global board, and he became its first elected Global Chair in 2018.

Alastair's passion is in working with consumer goods and life sciences businesses to find the world-class leaders who can make change happen. He will be based in London.

"This was an opportunity that was impossible to resist. August Leadership is an ambitious organisation with visionary, experienced and humble leadership determined to create a new model for executive search that's fit for purpose in the 21st century," Alastair Paton, Managing Partner Europe.

"We're delighted that Alastair has chosen to join the team - his experience, passion and global perspective will add great value to the Partnership in our mission to think differently about search," said Asad Haider, Founder and CEO August Leadership.

"Alastair's joining is another important step in strengthening August Leadership's global reach which is a critical part of our offer to our clients,said Kimberly Bishop, Chairman Advisory Board and Managing Partner.

NOTES TO EDITORS

August Leadership is a global executive search firm headquartered in New York City with offices worldwide. August Leadership has built an enviable track record of delivering outstanding quality and genuine diversity to solve its clients' biggest talent leadership challenges.

www.augustleadership.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/august-leadership-announces-managing-partner-europe-301022692.html

SOURCE August Leadership


© PRNewswire 2020
