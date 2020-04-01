August Leadership : Establishes Shanghai Office

NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global executive search firm that's disrupting the established model of executive search has taken another step forward in creating a global presence. Headquartered in New York, August Leadership already conducts many searches in Europe and Asia. Having Partners based in Shanghai will help serve US-based clients as well as Asian markets.

"Our expansion of our China operation is a clear demonstration of our commitment towards our clients and their future needs in the Asia Pacific region. As China moves forward in 2020, August Leadership supports these clients with their talent leadership challenges." Asad Haider, Founder and CEO, August Leadership.

Leading the Shanghai team is Managing Partner Michael Maeder. Born in China, German by origin and with combined work experience in 6 countries spread over 2 continents, Michael is a true global citizen dedicated to cross-cultural cooperation.

"We are excited to join the global August Leadership family. After having already worked for eight years with many of the August Leadership partners globally, this joint launch of the new brand is truly a professional highlight for our team. We are confident that with our track record in executive search and leadership consulting in China and Asia more broadly, as well as with our sector experience in the Internet of Things (IoT) space globally, we can help the group to continue its growth journey." Michael Maeder, Partner, August Leadership.

Having started his career in supply chain consulting, Michael later co-founded an award-winning Human Resources Services practice in China and a global IoT Consulting firm. He is also involved in Board Advisory and supports clients on their Leadership and Organisational Development challenges in China and broader Asia.

Michael is joined by Partner Chun Liew and Advisory Partner Jane Feng:

Chun Liew has more than 12 years executive search experience. As a Dutch born Singaporean ﬂuent in English, Dutch, German and Mandarin, Chun has worked in Europe, Latin-America and Asia with particularly extensive experience in China. As a consultant Chun supports clients with Executive Search, Leadership & Organizational Eﬀectiveness and Talent Management Solutions in the Greater China and the Asia Paciﬁc Region.

Jane Feng, educated and trained in the field of Organization Behavior (OB) & Organization Development (OD), began her career as a university teacher, and has worked as a professional and executive in leading international companies in the field of HR and Learning & Development for over 25 years. She has worked with corporations including Coca-Cola, Intel, and PepsiCo. Just prior to joining August Leadership, Jane was the Senior Human Resources Director, Talent Sustainability & Staffing of PepsiCo Greater China.

NOTES TO EDITORS



