Augustana to Offer Online Master’s Degree in Special Education

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augustana University announced details for a new online Master of Arts degree in Special Education. The program will be open to those who have earned a bachelor's degree in education and hold a current teaching license.



The recently approved master’s program will offer two areas of specialization in Special Education: K-12 and Early Childhood. In partnership with Learners Edge, the program will formally launch in February 2019 and will be delivered completely online to cohorts of 18 students each.

“We are excited to expand our online graduate offerings to include a Master of Arts in Special Education,” said Education Department Chair, Laurie Daily. “Critical shortages in special education have persisted for decades, and we are excited to expand our high quality offerings to include both K-12 and Early Childhood Special Education.”

The degree is designed to be completed in less than two years, and is aligned to the Council for Exceptional Children’s internationally recognized standards. The Teacher Education program at Augustana University is accredited by the National Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE).

"Our strong undergraduate programming in Special Education is a wonderful foundation from which to launch the new graduate program,” Daily said. “Augustana has historically offered excellent programs to prepare teachers and other professionals to work with children, youth and adults with disabilities.”

Teachers in South Dakota are eligible to seek an endorsement in either K-12 or Early Childhood Special Education. Students from other states can verify with their respective State Departments of Education to determine whether a path to alternative certification in their state is available to them.

Associate Vice President for Graduate and Continuing Education Jerry Jorgensen said Augustana has offered online graduate programming in Education since 2010. “We are excited to offer graduate programming to teachers in a way that is accessible and allows students to work with our professors who have extensive knowledge and experience in Special Education.”

Applications for the February 2019 classes are now being accepted and will remain open until filled. Apply at augie.edu/masped .

