Aunt Fannie’s Wins A Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Editors’ Picks Award for Best New Product

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunt Fannie’s , nurturing healthy homes, protecting the biome we live in, supporting our immunity and strengthening our families with natural, healthy household cleaning products and pest control solutions, today announced its Ant Remedy has been selected as one of Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Editors’ Picks for Best New Product.



Progressive Grocer’s Editors’ Picks is one of the highest accolades a CPG brand can receive for successful product innovation, marketability, and differentiation.

“Our editorial team evaluated each product on key areas of innovation, taste, functionality and overall value,” said Jim Dudlicek, Progressive Grocer’s editorial director. “Our rigorous criteria ensure that all companies, regardless of size or marketing budgets, can have an equitable chance to earn acclaim from the most trusted source of news and information for U.S. food retailers for nearly 100 years.”

Aunt Fannie's Ant Remedy was first introduced in February 2018 as part of a comprehensive pest control product line. Ant Remedy gets rid of ants and other pests without surrounding the home and loved ones with excessive chemical pesticides. The entire pest control product offering is easy to use, highly effective, and made with safe, non-disruptive ingredients that come from nature. Aunt Fannie’s leads a revolution of the pest control market by eliminating pests without the use of chemical pesticides, dyes, phenols, formaldehyde, neonicotinoids, pyrethrins or petroleum propellants.

“It’s a great honor to have our Ant Remedy recognized by Progressive Grocer and validated as a leader in not only the pest control market but among many distinguished consumer packaged goods,” said Mat Franken, Founder and CEO of Aunt Fannie’s. “Our goal when creating our pest control line was to enlighten consumers to the reality that traditional toxic ingredients aren’t needed for home care and keeping spaces bug-free. With natural concentrates, we created a line of defense against ants and other pests that is healthy, sustainable and effective without sacrificing the home microbiome.”

A complete list of winners can be viewed here and in the September 2018 issues of Progressive Grocer.

About Aunt Fannie’s

Aunt Fannie’s is the pioneer in microbiomic, safe, non-toxic and effective cleaning and pest solutions for households, food service establishments and food manufacturers. Where other conventional and “natural” cleaning products over-clean and destroy healthy microbes our bodies and environments need, Aunt Fannie’s family of products promote a healthy balance with our bodies and indoor environments. Born out of a years-long journey to understand and resolve his family’s mysterious and life-threatening medical conditions, Mat Franken founded Aunt Fannie’s in 2013 with a mission to educate and enlighten us to what our ancestors understood. That a chemical-filled, hyper-sanitized home destroys the beneficial, human-friendly microorganisms our homes and families need for health and balance. Mat and his team have developed a family of microbiomic cleaning and pest solutions that received the highest rating by the Environmental Working Group (EWG), out-ranking competing cleaning brands, based on the safety of the ingredients used and comprehensive ingredient disclosure. Aunt Fannie’s can be found in more than 2,500 retailers nationwide, including Whole Foods, Bed Bath & Beyond, Safeway, Albertson’s, H-E-B Grocery Stores and Hy-Vee. To find a retailer near you or to shop online, please visit www.auntfannies.com – and join our family by following us on Twitter , Instagram , & Facebook.

