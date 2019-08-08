AuptiX : Modernizes LTL Shipping Industry with Algorithmic Pooling and Logistics Automation Technology

San Diego-based freight tech company triples revenue in one year; Rebrands as Flock Freight

AuptiX, a freight management company modernizing the $60B LTL (less than truckload) freight industry by using machine learning and automation technology to carpool freight, has hit multiple company milestones and will continue its rapid growth in the remainder of 2019. AuptiX has tripled revenue in the past 12 months, due in large part to the January 2019 launch of its flagship product, AuptiX Direct, and the thousands of AuptiX customers who rely on the company for affordable and dependable shipping.

As of today, the company rebrands as Flock Freight, with product names following suit.

“The LTL shipping industry is ripe for an overhaul, as slow service, paper logs and missing goods have become the standard,” said Oren Zaslansky, shipping industry veteran and CEO of Flock Freight. “A multi-billion-dollar industry, and the millions of businesses it serves, deserves modernization, and Flock Freight is well positioned to make this happen, given our broad customer base, years of experience and proprietary technology.”

Flock Freight’s unique freight pooling and optimization technology combines LTL freight shipments from several customers. By combining multiple LTL shipments into a single truckload, FlockDirect can move them on a direct route (vs. the traditional hub and spoke model) via full truckload service. 50% of Flock Freight’s revenue now comes from FlockDirect.

Benefits of FlockDirect include:

Guaranteed pickup and delivery dates. Flock Freight shows up when they say they will or the shipment is free

No hidden fees. Flock Freight moves your LTL with a private full truckload carrier, eliminating reweigh/reclass disputes and other surprise charges

Faster delivery. Full truckload carriers drive seven days a week, so the shipments move faster and arrive sooner than standard LTL

Zero risk of loss or damage. The shipment doesn’t leave the truck until delivery. Flock Freight reduces the risk of damage by 21.2 percent compared with traditional LTL

Thousands of businesses across a variety of industries from paper products and textiles to furniture and appliances use Flock Freight.

“The FlockDirect service is outstanding, and the cost is competitive (if not better) than regular LTL quotes. I have nothing but positive remarks for the company,” said customer Bryan Binninger, S.L. Fusco, Inc.

In April 2019, the company launched a new user interface, making it easier to quote and buy with Flock Freight. Thanks to these improvements, half of all orders now come through its self-service app, providing ease for its customers and savings for the company.

About Flock Freight

Flock Freight, formerly known as AuptiX, is an LTL freight management company. Founded in 2015 and based in San Diego, California, Flock Freight has raised over $40 million in venture funding from GV (formerly Google Ventures) and others. For more information visit: www.flockfreight.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005115/en/