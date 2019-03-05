Aura Biosciences : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aura Biosciences, a leader in the development of novel targeted
therapies in ocular oncology, today announced that management will
present a company overview at the following investor conferences:
-
Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March
12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA
-
Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 19,
2019, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY
About Aura Biosciences
Aura Biosciences is developing a new class of therapies to selectively
target and destroy cancer cells. Its lead program, AU-011 in primary
choroidal melanoma, is being developed under a CRADA with the National
Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health. For
more information, visit www.aurabiosciences.com.
