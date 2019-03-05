Log in
Aura Biosciences : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/05/2019 | 05:02pm EST

Aura Biosciences, a leader in the development of novel targeted therapies in ocular oncology, today announced that management will present a company overview at the following investor conferences:

  • Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA
  • Oppenheimer's 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences is developing a new class of therapies to selectively target and destroy cancer cells. Its lead program, AU-011 in primary choroidal melanoma, is being developed under a CRADA with the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health. For more information, visit www.aurabiosciences.com.


© Business Wire 2019
