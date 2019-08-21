Aural Analytics, Inc. : Strengthens Senior Management Team with Appointment of Microsoft Research Veteran Jim Gemmell, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Gemmell, a former Microsoft Research Veteran, will lead the platform development team

Jim Gemmell, Ph.D. of computer science, has been appointed chief technology officer of Aural Analytics, Inc., a privately-held digital health company focused on building the world’s most advanced, speech analytics platform based on 25 years of clinical research. Dr. Gemmell will report to Aural Analytics co-founder and chief executive officer Daniel Jones, effective immediately.

“Jim is a true technology innovator and computer science pioneer with an impressive 35 years of experience as a high-performance leader and manager. His extensive technical skills and his experience in bringing complex, data-driven solutions to market in highly regulated industries will be paramount in leading the continued development of our platform in order to maximize its future growth potential,” Jones said. “We are all thrilled to welcome Jim to Aural Analytics and look forward to his valuable contributions to our senior leadership team and the Company.”

Dr. Gemmell is the co-founder and former chief technology officer of Trōv, one of the world's leading insurance technology platform companies. There he built an engineering team of more than 60 staff, managing iOS, Android, web and server developers, as well as project managers and testers. During Trōv's growth, Dr. Gemmell led the development of the world’s first on-demand insurance product. Prior to joining Trōv, Dr. Gemmell served as a senior researcher for nearly 17 years at Microsoft Research. During his tenure at Microsoft Research, Dr. Gemmell was a co-founder of the Microsoft Interaction & Intent research group where he was the architect and led development of the entity resolution system used to power Xbox TV & Movies, as well as Bing's Movies, TV, Celebrities and Events.

“Aural Analytics is an exceptional company with a truly unique platform based on a powerful history of data, research and neuroscience,” Dr. Gemmell said. “The Aural Analytics platform has the potential to significantly change the way neurological diseases and disorders are detected, diagnosed and treated. I am excited to join such a collaborative culture, to invent and deliver new technology that applies speech neuroscience to change people’s lives. The vision, the team and the technology are inspiring, and I can’t wait to see what we will create together.”

More About James Gemmell, Ph.D.

Dr. Gemmell is a leader in the field of life-logging, co-author of Your Life, Uploaded: The Digital Way to Better Memory, Health, and Productivity as well as author of numerous articles, including “A Digital Life” in Scientific American.

As a senior researcher at Microsoft Research, Dr. Gemmell was one of the pioneers on the approach of market-driven research that sets long-range strategic vision, rapidly prototypes and ships impactful products. Dr. Gemmell also represented Microsoft at the Internet Engineering Task Force standard body and co-authored a number of networking standards, including Pragmatic General Multicast, a reliable multi-cast computer network transport protocol, which shipped in Windows. Additionally, he created the Bing flight status answer and assisted in the development of the Bing Twitter features and spearheaded the creation of the Microsoft Digital Memories program that funded 14 universities and supplied them with the MyLifeBits life-logging software that he designed and co-developed.

Dr. Gemmell earned his bachelor of science degree in computer science from Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, his master of math degree in computer science from University of Waterloo in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and his doctor of philosophy degree in computer science also from Simon Fraser University.

About Aural Analytics, Inc.

Aural Analytics, Inc. is a privately-held digital health company building the world’s most advanced speech analytics platform, built on 25 years of speech neuroscience research and data. The Aural Analytics award-winning, first-to-market technology platform powers health applications all over the world. The Company maintains headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. For more information, please visit auralanalytics.com or follow Aural Analytics on Twitter, LinkedIn, Medium and Facebook.

