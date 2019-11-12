Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Auransa to Participate in BioCentury-BayHelix China Healthcare Summit 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 08:05am EST

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auransa, Inc., an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven pharmaceutical company developing precision medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need, today announced the company’s participation at the upcoming BioCentury-BayHelix China Healthcare Summit 2019. Pek Lum, Ph.D., Auransa’s chief executive officer, will deliver a corporate presentation and participate in a panel discussion at the conference, which is being held November 18-20 in Shanghai, China. 

Details for Auransa’s corporate presentation are as follows:

 Time/Date:

Location:

Room:
1:30 – 1:45 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, China

Ballroom 3 (5th Floor)

Details for Dr. Lum’s panel participation are as follows:

 Title:

Time/Date:

Location:

Room:

Participants:
AI in Drug Discovery

11:30 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, China

Ballroom 3 (5th Floor)

Pek Lum, Ph.D., CEO, Auransa

Weiyi Zhang, Director, External Innovation China, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Session Chair)

Tao GUO, Ph.D., Vice President & Head, International Discovery Service Unit, WuXi AppTec

Guido Lanza, President & CEO, Numerate

Alex Zhavoronkov, Ph.D., CEO, Insilico Medicine

Additionally, the Auransa management team will take part in 1-on-1 meetings at the conference. To request a meeting with Auransa at the China Healthcare Summit 2019, please contact Stephanie Diaz of Vida Strategic Partners at sdiaz@vidasp.com.

About Auransa

Founded in 2014, Auransa is an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biotechnology company developing precision medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need. The company is working to redefine precision medicine by combining a sophisticated, proprietary predictive computational platform with traditional pharmaceutical industry experience. The company’s SMarTR Engine, which leverages machine learning, advanced analytics and mathematics in an AI framework, generates insights from molecular data for a deep understanding of disease biology and patient subtypes. This information, when paired with the company’s breadth of in-house drug discovery and development expertise, drives the identification of novel compounds designed to most effectively address significant unmet medical needs for clinically meaningful disease subtypes. 

The company has successfully generated a broad pipeline of novel drug candidates that are advancing toward investigational new drug (IND) filings. This pipeline is led by AU-409, which is being developed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. While Auransa is internally focused on oncology, the SMarTR Engine has also generated candidates in the areas of inflammation, infectious disease and metabolic disease. In addition to the programs being advanced internally, Auransa has also entered into an exclusive regional licensing agreement with a subsidiary of Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. for the development and commercialization of one of the first programs generated by the SMarTR Engine. For more information, please visit: www.auransa.com.

Contacts:

For Auransa:

Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Tim Brons (media)
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:27aCELLECTAR BIOSCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:27aDARE BIOSCIENCE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:27aCLEAN ENERGY FUELS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:27aCANNAE HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:26aCLEAN ENERGY FUELS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:26aFIBROGEN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:26aREVIVE THERAPEUTICS : Announces Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Greeninsightz Limited and Brokered Private Placement
AQ
08:26aPECK CO HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:26aSANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:26aSCYNEXIS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group