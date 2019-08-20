Auriant Mining AB (publ.) Update on Inspection of LLC «Tardan Gold» by Rosprirodnadzor

The Company's subsidiary LLC «Tardan Gold» has received a report setting out the findings of the inspection carried out by the Russian State Service for Supervision of Natural Resource Usage (Rosprirodnadzor) during the period from 17 July until 13 August 2019. Rosprirodnadzor has concluded that LLC «Tardan Gold» (the «company») has breached several terms of its subsoil use licenses and has given the company until 13 February 2020 to rectify the breaches.

Before providing the company with the official report, Rosprirodnadzor published an announcement on its web-site. The announcement contains some factual errors, for example, that the inspection revealed the company's failure to comply with its social obligations. In fact the inspection did not concern the company's compliance with its social obligations, and the official report received by the company contains no findings in this regard. The Rosprirodnadzor's announcement also incorrectly states that the company's project is included in the register of regional investment projects.

The company does not agree with Rosprirodnadzor's conclusion that it does not have proper project documentation for mining gold at Tardan deposit and for water usage. The company has in place the proper project documentation and all required permits and will provide its comments to Rosprirodnadzor so as to clarify the situation. The company will further review the report and decide on the actions that need to be taken in relation to each of its findings.

The announcement published by Rosprirodnadzor also states that the inspection file has been sent to Rosnedra (the Russian State Agency for Subsoil Use) with the recommendation to consider early termination of the subsoil use rights of LLC “Tardan Gold”. The company has not received any official documents regarding this. In any event, the company is confident that it has not committed any serious violations that could entail early termination of its subsoil use rights, and there are no legal grounds for such measure.

The inspection did not relate to the ongoing construction of the CIL plant and has not made any findings in relation to this.

For more information, please contact:

Sergey Ustimenko

tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: sergey.ustimenko@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Twitter: @auriantmining

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on First North Premier at the NASDAQ Nordic Exchange under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se .

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:30 CET on August 20th, 2019.

