Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Auriant Mining Q4 2019 Interim Report and Online Conference, February 28th 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 01:34am EST

Auriant Mining Q4 2019 Interim Report and Online Conference, February 28th 2020

Auriant Mining AB is pleased to announce that the Company’s Q4 2019 interim report will be published on Friday, February 28th.

This will be followed by an interactive webcast for analysts and investors with the CEO, Sergey Ustimenko who will be presenting Auriant Mining’s Q4 2019 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.

The event will begin at 12:00 CET (12:00 Stockholm, 14:00 Moscow, 11:00 London).

Those who wish to receive an email reminder an hour before the event can pre-register using the link or open the link directly to participate in Online Conference on Friday, February 28th:

Link to register on Q4 2019 Interim Report Online Conference

For more information, please contact:

Sergey Ustimenko, CEO
Tel: +7 495 109 02 82
e-mail: sergey.ustimenko@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB
Short name: AUR
ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com
www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solococon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

Cautionary Statement: Statements and assumptions made in this report with respect to Auriant Mining AB’s (“AUR”) current plans, estimates, strategies and beliefs, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements about the future performance of AUR. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those using words such as "may", "might", "seeks", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "believes", "projects", "plans", strategy", "forecast" and similar expressions. These statements reflect management's expectations and assumptions in light of currently available information. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, (i) changes in the economic, regulatory and political environments in the countries where AUR operates; (ii) changes relating to the geological information available in respect of the various projects undertaken; (iii) AUR’s continued ability to secure enough financing to carry on its operations as a going concern; (iv) the success of its potential joint ventures and alliances, if any; (v) exchange rates, particularly between the Russian rouble and the U.S. dollar. In the light of the many risks and uncertainties surrounding any gold production and exploration company at an early stage of its development, the actual results could differ materially from those presented and forecast in this report. AUR assumes no unconditional obligation to immediately update any such statements and/or forecasts. This press release shall not, directly or indirectly, be released, published or distributed in or to the United States, Australia Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action as a whole or in part is subject to legal restrictions. Nothing in this press release should be considered as an offer to invest or otherwise trade in shares of Auriant Mining AB (publ). The proposed issue will not be directed at residents or those living in the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, South Africa or other country where such action would require further prospectus, other offering documentation, registration or other measures beyond those required by Swedish law. No securities will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, a similar law in any state in the United States, or under any provincial law in Canada, nor under the applicable law of another country.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:45aMITSUBISHI CORPORATION : and CRISP HD Agree to Business Alliance and Acquisition of Third-Party Shares
AQ
01:45aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK
AQ
01:41aPROGRESS IN THE SOUTH AFRICAN BLOCK 2B LICENSE : Crown Energy's partner Africa Energy signs two farmout agreements
AQ
01:39aNOVARTIS : and DNDi to collaborate on the development of a new oral drug to treat visceral leishmaniasis
PU
01:35aKWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA : KWS increases net sales sharply in the first half of 2019/2020
EQ
01:35aNORDEX : receives order for 33 turbines for a 156 MW wind farm in Chile
EQ
01:34aHACI ÖMER SABANCI : Corporate Governance Compliance Report 2019 - Annual Notification
PU
01:34aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$800,000,000 4.15% Senior Notes due 2060
PU
01:34aHACI ÖMER SABANCI : Corporate Governance Information Form 2019 - Annual Notification
PU
01:34aDEBT - LISTING CONFIRMATION : :US$500,000,000 Senior Fixed To Floating Rate Notes Due 2031
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Steady as markets look for respite from coronavirus..
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3GOLD : Stocks tumble, oil falls, gold spikes as virus fears grip markets
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
5Mallinckrodt proposes £1.2 billlion opioid deal, Chapter 11 for generics unit - WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group