Aus Tin Mining : Appendix 3B
08/06/2019 | 09:30pm EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
Aus Tin Mining Limited
ABN
84 122 957 322
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid
+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for
payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Unlisted Options
9,431,758
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.025 at the end of each calendar quarter through to 30 June 2022
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Issue price or consideration
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
N-A, Unlisted
Nil
Loyalty options issued on the basis of one (1) Option for every ten (10) Shares to those investors who either:
participated in the Company's share purchase plan which close on Friday, 24 May 2019 (SPP); or b) took part in the private placement announced on 12 April 2019, up to a maximum of 136,363 Loyalty Options per investor (Private Placement)
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of
+securities
issued
without
security
holder
N-A
approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued N-A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued N-A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another
specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
9,431,758 unlisted options exercisable at $0.025 to 30 June 2022, this issue
N-A
6h
If +securities were issued under
N-A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date
on
which
valuation
of
consideration
was released
to
ASX Market Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
457,421,361
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7
+Issue dates
7 August 2019
Number
+Class
8
Number
and +class of
all
2,215,686,760
Ordinary fully paid
+securities
quoted on
ASX
shares
(including the +securities in
section 2 if applicable)
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
62,500,000
Unlisted Options ($0.02 to 2020.06.14)
31,250,000
Unlisted Options ($0.0135 to 2020.11.03)
26,750,000
Unlisted Options ($0.02 t0 2020.06.14)
40,000,000
Unlisted Options ($0.02 t0 2020.06.16)
7,500,000
Unlisted Options ($0.05 to 2020.06.30)
1,000,000
Unlisted Options ($0.05 to 2020.06.30)
41,250,000
Unlisted Options ($0.035 to 2021.06.25)
16,500,000
Unlisted Options ($0.035 to 2022.01.17)
1
Unlisted Convertible Security
(2018.06.25)
|
(2018.07.17)
1
Unlisted Convertible Security
(2019.01.17)
7,272,727
Unlisted Options ($0.03 to 2022.04.22)
9,431,758
Unlisted Options ($0.025 to 2022.06.30)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on
the increased capital (interests)
Disclaimer
Aus Tin Mining Limited published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 01:29:06 UTC
