Aus Tin Mining : Appendix 3B

0
08/06/2019 | 09:30pm EDT

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Aus Tin Mining Limited

ABN

84 122 957 322

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid

+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for

payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Unlisted Options

9,431,758

Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.025 at the end of each calendar quarter through to 30 June 2022

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

25/11/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

N-A, Unlisted

Nil

Loyalty options issued on the basis of one (1) Option for every ten (10) Shares to those investors who either:

  1. participated in the Company's share purchase plan which close on Friday, 24 May 2019 (SPP); or b) took part in the private placement announced on 12 April 2019, up to a maximum of 136,363 Loyalty Options per investor (Private Placement)

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

20 November 2018

6c Number of

+securities

issued

without

security

holder

N-A

approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued N-A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued N-A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another

specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

9,431,758 unlisted options exercisable at $0.025 to 30 June 2022, this issue

N-A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N-A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

457,421,361

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

7 August 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Number

+Class

8

Number

and +class of

all

2,215,686,760

Ordinary fully paid

+securities

quoted on

ASX

shares

(including the +securities in

section 2 if applicable)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

25/11/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

62,500,000

Unlisted Options ($0.02 to 2020.06.14)

31,250,000

Unlisted Options ($0.0135 to 2020.11.03)

26,750,000

Unlisted Options ($0.02 t0 2020.06.14)

40,000,000

Unlisted Options ($0.02 t0 2020.06.16)

7,500,000

Unlisted Options ($0.05 to 2020.06.30)

1,000,000

Unlisted Options ($0.05 to 2020.06.30)

41,250,000

Unlisted Options ($0.035 to 2021.06.25)

16,500,000

Unlisted Options ($0.035 to 2022.01.17)

1

Unlisted Convertible Security

(2018.06.25)

1

Unlisted Convertible Security

(2018.07.17)

1

Unlisted Convertible Security

(2019.01.17)

7,272,727

Unlisted Options ($0.03 to 2022.04.22)

9,431,758

Unlisted Options ($0.025 to 2022.06.30)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on

the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  7. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  8. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled
  9. If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
  10. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  11. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  12. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

25/11/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aus Tin Mining Limited published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 01:29:06 UTC
