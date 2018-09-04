Aus Tin Mining : Development and Exploration Update

ASX Announcement

Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX:ANW)

5 September 2018

Development & Exploration Update

The Directors of Aus Tin Mining Limited (the Company) are pleased to provide the following update in relation to the Company's tin and cobalt projects.

Taronga Tin Project

Pre‐construction regulatory approvals for the Stage 1 Project are progressing and are summarised below:

 The Company has now received an offer of grant from NSW Department of Planning and Environment for Mining Lease Application 554 which incorporates the Stage 1 Project, and the Company intends to satisfy all outstanding requirements for formal grant within the month;

 The NSW Dam Safety Committee have advised the design for the tailings storage facility conforms with its requirements and the Company is now progressing the construction certificate with the Glen Innes Severn Council;

 Applications for the water use licence and supply works have been submitted to the Natural Resource Access Regulator and are currently being assessed, and the water access licence has been approved by Water NSW;

 Application for the Environmental Protection Licence was submitted to the Environment Protection Authority during August and is currently being assessed; and

 The Company intends to submit the draft Mining Operations Plan (MOP) to the Department of Planning and Environment upon formal grant of the Mining Lease.

The Company previously issued an Expression of Interest to potential contractors for mining and tailings dam construction services for the Stage 1 Project, and is currently progressing negotiations with preferred parties.

The Company has dispatched a two tonne sample for ore sorting test work to be conducted by Tomra Sorting Solutions Pty Ltd during September. The test work will further assess the amenability of Taronga ore to ore‐sorting and if successful, provide design data for a production unit. In the interim, metallurgical and engineering design for the Stage 1 pilot plant are well progressed.

Granville Tin Project

Pre‐production activities at the Granville East Mine have largely been completed, including the construction of water management infrastructure, waste rock emplacements and crushing pads. Mining of waste rock has commenced with temporary drilling equipment (Figure 1) ahead of the blast hole production drill due to be mobilised later this month.

Construction of the new Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) had previously been suspended due to the wet ground conditions and more efficient utilisation of equipment at the mine. The wall of the new TSF has largely been constructed to a height of RL 199m compared with the final design height of RL 202.5m and will resume at the earliest opportunity.

Figure 1 - Temporary site drill undertaking works for first bench blast at Granville East Mine

Mt Cobalt Nickel‐Cobalt‐Copper Project

The Company has appointed a drilling contractor to undertake a program of work at Mt Cobalt and Pembroke, with work scheduled to commence the first week of October subject to satisfactory weather. The program will include up to six Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes at two previously undrilled target areas that may host shear zones. Drilling conducted earlier this year demonstrated shear zones at Mt Cobalt contain high grade cobalt mineralisation (asbolite). The program will also include two RC/diamond drill holes to target zones of high magnetic susceptibility at Pembroke and Mt Cobalt respectively.

In the interim, the Company is undertaking an Induced Polarisation (IP) survey at Mt Cobalt to assess the chargeability proximate to the zone of high magnetic susceptibility. Zones of anomalous chargeability levels may be indicative of sulphide mineralisation and provide additional data for drill hole design. During August an assessment of historic IP data from Pembroke (1km south of Mt Cobalt) was undertaken from which a decision was made to change the previously proposed hole (PLN002) to a hole that tests both the plunge of the magnetic model and an elevated IP anomaly (PLN003 in Figure 2).

Figure 2 - Pembroke Magnetic and Induced Polarisation Models (with revised drill hole PLN003)

The Company will continue to update the market as the work at the three projects progresses.

