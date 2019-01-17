Aus Tin Mining : Development and Exploration Update

ASX Announcement

Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX:ANW)

18 January 2019

Development and Exploration Update

Highlights:

 Construction of tailings storage facility completed and resumption of processing operations at Granville Tin Project.

 Potential nickel and copper sulphides and native copper logged in most recent drill core at Pembroke Ni/Cu/Co Prospect.

The Directors of Aus Tin Mining Limited (the Company, ASX: ANW) are pleased to provide the following update in relation to the Company's exploration and development projects.

Granville Tin Project

Lining of the new Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) at the Granville Tin Project (Granville) has now been completed and the base of the dam is in the process of being covered with a protective layer of re‐ processed tailings. As previously reported, construction of the new TSF was the final major permit condition required for the Granville Expansion, and the Company will now move to resume and increase the production of tin concentrate. During January the processing plant will transition from re‐processed tailings and stockpiled material to ore from the Granville East Mine with a commensurate increase in feed grade and tin concentrate production.

Figure 1 - New Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) at Granville Tin Project

Mt Cobalt / Pembroke Nickel‐Cobalt‐Copper Project

In mid‐December 2018 the Company reported the drilling contractor had experienced equipment issues with the combined reverse circulation (RC) / diamond hole (PEM029) to target a deeper magnetic and conductivity target at Pembroke1. The drill hole has now been completed (depth of 425m) with potential nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation (Figure 2) and native copper observed in the core. Analysis will be undertaken to verify initial geological interpretation of the sulphides, considered to be pyrrhotite (iron sulphide) and/or pentlandite (nickel‐iron sulphide). The hole ended in an intrusive assimilation zone containing disseminated sulphide mineralisation interpreted to lie above the Black Snake porphyry.

Aus Tin Mining is exploring a model dictating the deposition of nickel and copper sulphides in and around the contact of the Black Snake Porphyry and the greenstone host rock in the area. The zone occurs around a 4km long northern perimeter of the contact, and based on extensive exploration undertaken by the Company since 2008, the attenuated pressure shadow on the northern edge is expected to be richer and more mineralised with potential for cobaltite, pentlandite and chalcopyrite. The extensive oxide nickel copper and cobalt mineralisation and anomalism around the northern half of the Black Snake Porphyry and the coincidence with strong modelled magnetic bodies forms the basis for the Company's prognosis of the potential for extensive contact related copper nickel cobalt mineralisation in the area.

At Mt Cobalt, the drilling contractor will complete three RC holes targeting potential host shear zones north of drilling completed in 2016 and 20182. Assay results for the entire program will be collectively reported once received.

Figure 2 - Sulphides observed in Pembroke core (PEM029, depth 388m)

On behalf of the Board

Karl Schlobohm Company Secretary

Email: info@austinmining.com.au

Electronic copies and more information are available on the Company website: www.austinmining.com.au

Company Twitter account: @AusTin_Mining

For further information contact:

Mr. Peter Williams Karl Schlobohm CEO, Aus Tin Mining Limited Company Secretary, Aus Tin Mining Limited Ph: 07 3303 0611 Ph: 07 3303 0680 1 Refer ASX Announcement dated 19 December 2018 2 Refer ASX Announcement dated 2 November 2018

About Aus Tin Mining (the Company)

Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX: ANW) has a vision to become a major Australian tin producer. The Company has recommenced production at the high grade Granville Tin Project located north of Zeehan (TAS) and the Company intends to expand the Granville Tin Project and undertake exploration to extend the Life of Mine. The Company is also developing the world class Taronga Tin Project located near Emmaville (NSW). The Company defined and announced its maiden JORC compliant resource for the Taronga Tin Project in late 2013 and test work and exploration activities on site have revealed potential credits for copper, silver, tungsten, molybdenum, lithium and rubidium. Highly prospective regional targets have also been established within the Company's broader tenement footprint, and within trucking distance of the proposed processing site at Taronga. In December 2017 the Company received approval for the first stage of development at Taronga for a trial mine and pilot plant.

The Company is also actively exploring for cobalt at its Mt Cobalt project west of Gympie (QLD). Recent drilling has returned high grades for an enriched cobalt‐manganese oxide zone. In addition the Company is exploring an approximately 4km arc along the contact with the Black Snake Porphyry which is prospective for cobalt, nickel, copper and gold.

Forward Looking Statement

This announcement may contain certain statements and projections provided by or on behalf of Aus Tin Mining Limited (Aus Tin Mining) with respect to the anticipated future undertakings. These forward‐looking statements reflect various assumptions by or on behalf of Aus Tin Mining. Accordingly, these statements are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies associated with exploration and/or mining which may be beyond the control of Aus Tin Mining which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, exploration results, reserve and resource estimation, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative and regulatory changes, political risks, project delay or advancement, ability to meet funding requirements, factors relating to property title, native title and aboriginal heritage issues, dependence on key personnel, share price volatility, approvals and cost estimates. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that such statements and projections will be realised. Aus Tin Mining makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any such statement of projections or that any forecasts will be achieved.

Additionally, Aus Tin Mining makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, in relation to, and no responsibility or liability (whether for negligence, under statute or otherwise) is or will be accepted by Aus Tin Mining or by any of their respective officers, directors, shareholders, partners, employees, or advisers as to or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements, opinions or matters (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from this presentation or any omission from this presentation or of any other written or oral information or opinions provided now or in the future to any interested party or its advisers. In furnishing this presentation, Aus Tin Mining undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Nothing in this material should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. It does not include all available information and should not be used in isolation as a basis to invest in Aus Tin Mining Limited.