Aus Tin Mining : Letter to Eligible Shareholders - Loyalty Options

Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX: ANW)

23 July 2019

Copy of Letter to Shareholders re: Loyalty Options

Dear Shareholder

Loyalty Options

As previously announced, Aus Tin Mining is proposing a loyalty‐based issue of one (1) Option (Loyalty Option) for every ten (10) Shares issued to Eligible Investors pursuant to either (a) the SPP which closed on 24 May 2019, or (b) the private placement to sophisticated and professional investors announced on 12 April 2019, in the latter case up to a maximum of 136,363 Loyalty Options per Eligible Investor.

The Loyalty Options will be issued free of cost, and will be exercisable at 2.5 cents at the end of each calendar quarterthrough to 30 June 2022.

Full details are contained in the Prospectus lodged with ASIC and available on the Company's website as follows:

https://www.austinmining.com.au/2019‐loyalty‐option‐prospectus

A paper copy of the prospectus can be sent to you on request by contacting me, per the details below.

If you are eligible to receive the Loyalty Options, there is no further action that you need to take in order to receive the options. That is, there is no application or consideration payment required. You should consult your accountant or professional advisor should you be unsure of what action to take in relation to the potential receipt, or subsequent exercise of, the options.

The Loyalty Options are expected to be allotted, and holding statements despatched to relevant holders, by 6 August 2019. The options will not be listed on the ASX, so you will need to retain your holding statement for your records. The Company has engaged its registry provider, Link Market Services, to administer the holding statement process and maintain the register.

The Exercise Form required to effectively convert the options to shares will shortly be posted on the Company's website. Alternatively, a copy will be available by contacting myself as Company Secretary (kschlobohm@austinmining.com.au; 07‐3303 0661). At the time of conversion, a payment of 2.5 cents per share will be required to be made. Details will be contained in the Exercise Form.

