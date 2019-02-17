Aus Tin Mining : Mining of First Ore Block at Granville Tin Project

ASX Announcement

Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX:ANW)

18 February 2019

Mining of Initial Ore Block at Granville Tin Project

Highlights:

 Tin mining commenced with first mining block an estimated 430 tonnes.

 Grade control drilling confirms zones of high‐grade mineralisation including 4m @ 6.56%Sn (R3C) & 4m @4.34%Sn (R4D), with arithmetic average grade for mining block 2.1%Sn.

The Directors of Aus Tin Mining Limited (the Company) are pleased to advise that tin mining has commenced at the Company's Granville East Mine in Tasmania. Run‐of‐Mine material from the first mining block will be transported to the processing plant enabling plant feed to transition from low‐grade stockpiles to high‐grade mine material.

The first mining block is located at the southern end of the open cut pit and was extracted from the hanging wall shale that overlies the cassiterite‐magnetite skarn. The first mining block is estimated at 430 tonnes based on eight sub‐blocks each 3m x 1.5m x 4m and a specific gravity for mineralised material of 3t/m3. Assay results from blast hole samples collected for grade control purpose confirm the high‐grade mineralisation at the Granville East Mine, including drill intersections of 4m @ 6.56%Sn (R3C) & 4m @4.34%Sn (R4D). The arithmetic average tin grade for the eight blast holes contained within the mining block was 2.1%Sn1.

Figure 1 - Truck‐load from first mining block ‐ hanging wall shale (left) and skarn (right)

1 Individual grades for 8 x 4m deep blast holes within the mining block were 4.34%Sn, 2.25%Sn, 6.56%Sn, 0.57%Sn, 0.83%Sn, 0.94%Sn, 0.66%Sn & 0.75%Sn - Refer Appendix 1 for further details.

CEO Peter Williams said of mining the first block of high‐grade material "we are delighted to have achieved this major milestone as we transition to Level 2 operations and will now move to processing this material. We are particularly delighted with the grade of the first block which across eight holes averaged 2.1%Sn and is more typical of underground mines".

As previously reported2, the Company has been seeking to directly procure certain services contracted to the civil and mining contractor. To minimise further delays to the operations, the Company has now assumed additional components of the contract, including blasting services and fuel supply. Furthermore, the Company has removed the crushing component of the contract and is currently in discussions with alternative parties as well as examining capacity for utilising surplus equipment at the processing plant. The Company is working with the civil and mining contractor to maintain mining operations and will update the market as appropriate.

On behalf of the Board
KM Schlobohm
Company Secretary

Electronic copies and more information are available on the Company website: www.austinmining.com.au

Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX: ANW) has a vision to become a major Australian tin producer. The Company has recommenced production at the high grade Granville Tin Project located north of Zeehan (TAS) and the Company intends to expand the Granville Tin Project and undertake exploration to extend the Life of Mine. The Company is also developing the world class Taronga Tin Project located near Emmaville (NSW). The Company defined and announced its maiden JORC compliant resource for the Taronga Tin Project in late 2013 and test work and exploration activities on site have revealed potential credits for copper, silver, tungsten, molybdenum, lithium and rubidium. Highly prospective regional targets have also been established within the Company's broader tenement footprint, and within trucking distance of the proposed processing site at Taronga. In December 2017 the Company received approval for the first stage of development at Taronga for a trial mine and pilot plant.

The Company is also actively exploring for cobalt at its Mt Cobalt project west of Gympie (QLD). Recent drilling has returned high grades for an enriched cobalt‐manganese oxide zone. In addition the Company is exploring an approximately 4km arc along the contact with the Black Snake Porphyry which is prospective for cobalt, nickel, copper and gold.

Appendix 1 ‐ JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1

1.1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

CriteriaJORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Sub surface samples were collected as drill core from percussion blast hole drilling (Atlas Copco ECM585 II - 63mm hole).

Within the first mining block a total of 32 percussion holes were completed for a total of 128m. Samples submitted for assay typically weighed 1-3kg

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling techniquesDrill sample recovery

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Samples were taken from drill cuttings collected for the entire hole (4m depth) and were then cone & quartered as necessary. Sub-samples were submitted in entirety for analysis.

Sub‐samples were packaged at site and delivered to SGS labs at Renison (Tasmania) and assayed using XRF (XRF75E).

Percussion (Atlas Copco ECM 585 II - 63 mm hole) blast hole drilling, hole depth 4m

Not recorded for blast hole, grade control drilling

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Not recorded for blast hole, grade control drilling

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Not recorded for blast hole, grade control drilling

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

Not recorded for blast hole, grade control drilling

CriteriaJORC Code explanation

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

Commentary

Not Applicable

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Not Applicable

Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparationQuality of assay data and laboratory testsVerification of sampling and assaying

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

All samples were from percussion core, and were cone & quartered.

Sample preparation follows industry best practice standards and is conducted by internationally recognised laboratory.

Regular cleaning of sampling equipment was undertaken to prevent contamination.

Sample sizes are considered appropriate for the rock type, style of mineralisation, the thickness and consistency of the intersections.

Assay and laboratory procedures have been selected following a review of techniques provided by internationally certified laboratories.

None usedAssaying was carried out by SGS, an accredited laboratory.

No duplicates or standards were submitted

Not applicableNo twinned holes were undertaken

All field data is manually collected and noted on field sheets.

Hard copies are stored at site office and electronic data is stored on the Brisbane server.

All electronic data is routinely backed up.