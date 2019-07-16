Log in
Aus Tin Mining : Noosa Mining Conference Presentation

07/16/2019 | 11:20pm EDT

Focused on delivery of high-value metals critical to energy revolution

Noosa Mining & Exploration Investor Conference

17th July 2019

Important Information

Forward Looking Statement

This presentation may contain certain statements and projections provided by or on behalf of Aus Tin Mining Limited (Aus Tin Mining) with respect to the anticipated future undertakings. These forward‐looking statements reflect various assumptions by or on behalf of Aus Tin Mining. Accordingly, these statements are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies associated with exploration and/or mining which may be beyond the control of Aus Tin Mining which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, exploration results, reserve and resource estimation, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative and regulatory changes, political risks, project delay or advancement, ability to meet funding requirements, factors relating to property title, native title and aboriginal heritage issues, dependence on key personnel, share price volatility, approvals and cost estimates. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that such statements and projections will be realised. Aus Tin Mining makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any such statement of projections or that any forecasts will be achieved.

Additionally, Aus Tin Mining makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, in relation to, and no responsibility or liability (whether for negligence, under statute or otherwise) is or will be accepted by Aus Tin Mining or by any of their respective officers, directors, shareholders, partners, employees, or advisers as to or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements, opinions or matters (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from this presentation or any omission from this presentation or of any other written or oral information or opinions provided now or in the future to any interested party or its advisers. In furnishing this presentation, Aus Tin Mining undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Nothing in this material should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. It does not include all available information and should not be used in isolation as a basis to invest in Aus Tin Mining Limited.

Material Assumption

The material assumptions which support the Taronga Ore Reserve Estimate, Production Targets and the forecast financial information derived from the Production Targets are disclosed in the body of the ASX announcement referred to in this Presentation, with the exception of commercially sensitive information.

Competent Persons Statement

The information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Targets and Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Nicholas Mather B.Sc (Hons) Geol., who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Mather is employed by Samuel Capital Pty Ltd, which provides certain consultancy services including the provision of Mr Mather as a Director of Aus Tin Mining. Mr Mather has more than five years experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit being reported and to the activity, which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code). This public report is issued with the prior written consent of the Competent Person(s) as to the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this Announcement that relates to Mineral Resources is based on information extracted from the report entitled "Maiden JORC Resource Estimated for the Taronga Tin Project" created on 26th August 2013 and is available to view on www.austinmining.com.auAus Tin Mining confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

In the information in this Announcement that relates to Ore Reserves is based on information extracted from the report entitled "Pre‐Feasibility Advances the Taronga Tin Project" created on 7th April 2014 and is available to view on www.austinmining.com.au. Aus Tin Mining confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX:ANW)

Investment rationale

  • Strong fundamentals for tin
  • Preparing to test upside potential at world class Taronga Project
  • On the cusp of cashflow from high-grade Granville Mine
  • Exciting exploration prospects for tin, copper and cobalt

Our vision is to become a major Australian tin producer and

preferred tin stock of choice on the ASX

Tin - the next EV metal out of the blocks ?

A high value metal with an important role in future energy storage & generation

  • Tin is critical to quality of life in modern world1
    • Solder / electronics (47%), chemicals (17%) and lead/acid batteries (8%)
  • Mining is concentrated in developing countries1
    • Indonesia (26%), China (26%), Myanmar (21%) China
  • Tin is critical to future energy storage & generation
    • In 2018 Rio Tinto identified tin as the metal most impacted by new technologies
    • Long term correlation of tin & copper prices highlights potential opportunity with growing demand for copper

1 Source - International Tin Association 2019

An exclusively Australian portfolio of assets

Aus Tin Mining focused on developing a sustainable supply chain

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aus Tin Mining Limited published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 03:19:03 UTC
