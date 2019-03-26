Aus Tin Mining : Pembroke Drilling Identifies Zones of Deeper Mineralisation

ASX Announcement Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX:ANW) 27 March 2019 Pembroke Drilling Identifies Zones of Deeper Nickel‐Copper Mineralisation Highlights: Deeper drilling at Pembroke identifies: −new zones of nickel‐copper associated sulphide mineralisation including zones of what appears to be radial fracture hosted mineralisation; −petrographic assessment suggestive of a metamorphic halo above potential target mineralised zone. Drilling at Mt Cobalt confirms target shear zone in new area north of previous drilling. The Directors of Aus Tin Mining Limited (the Company) are pleased to provide the following update in relation to the Company's Pembroke and Mt Cobalt projects. Pembroke (nickel‐copper‐cobalt) In January 2019 the Company completed a 425m drill hole (PEM029 Reverse Circulation (RC) / diamond tail) targeting a zone of previously untested elevated magnetic susceptibly that was thought to host sulphide mineralisation. As reported in January 2019 geological logs confirmed the presence of potential nickel and copper sulphides1 and assay and petrographic results now confirm elevated nickel, copper and cobalt over varying intervals. Native copper observed was found to be limited to isolated blebs disseminated in the rock matrix and nickel was confined to zones of fine pentlandite encased in extensive pyrrhotite veining. The entire drill hole was high in magnetite with a zone of more intense magnetite between two intervals of elevated sulphides identifying the source of elevated magnetic susceptibility that was the initial drill target. Petrological studies commissioned by the Company suggest the mineralisation in sulphides encountered is the result of the influence of an intrusion at depth coinciding with the Black Snake Porphyry. Furthermore, elemental analysis shows reduction of Mg and increases in K, P, Ti and Al indicate the presence of altering fluids from an intrusive at depth. Assay results up to 1.085%Ni and 352ppmCo2 coupled with the orientation of sulphides observed in sections of diamond core3 and observation from the petrographic studies are indicative of radial fracturing concentrating sulphide mineralisation following mobilisation of minerals originating at depth through fluid pathways in the surrounding host. 1Refer ASX Announcement dated 18 January 2019 2PEM029 Interval 230m to 230.6m at 1.085%Ni & 352ppmCo, refer Table 1 and Appendix 1 for further information 3Refer Figure 2, ASX Release dated 18 January 2019 Aus Tin Mining Limited Level 27, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, Qld 4000 (GPO Box 5261) Phone: 07 3303 0611, Fax: 07‐3303 0681, Website: www.austinmining.com.au

The petrographic assessment suggests this surrounding host is the result of intense metasomatic replacement and may represent a metamorphic halo at the edge of a main mineralised zone (Refer Figure 1). Future programs of drilling at Pembroke will target this potential main mineralised zone. Figure 1 - Schematic geological interpretation of Pembroke mineralisation (NOT TO SCALE) The recent drilling at Pembroke supports the geological model for the prospect comprising copper‐silver and nickel‐cobalt concentration occurring along the contact with apical porphyry structures associated with the Blacksnake Porphyry and/or Station Creek Ameldite. There are several examples globally of such geological models, including Avebury in Tasmania, Santa Rita in New Mexico USA and other similar systems in Nevada and Montana. Chief Executive Officer, Peter Williams said "the synthesis of drill logs, assay date and petrographic results for hole PEM029 has taken time but has enabled the Company to obtain a better understanding of the geology at Pembroke. PEM029 is considered a technical success demonstrating the existence of nickel‐ copper sulphides at depths much deeper than previously tested and most importantly highlighting through structural, elemental and petrological indicators to the main mineralised zone ". Three reverse circulation (RC) holes totalling 192m were also drilled at Pembroke testing for potential shear zones such as those previously tested at Mt Cobalt. Each hole consisted of altered foliated serpentinite finishing in unaltered serpentinite with disseminated sulphides including chalcopyrite. However, the drilling failed to intercept any significant structures or shear zones and hence all three holes displayed cobalt, copper and nickel assay results consistent with surface anomalous soil results (Table 2). Aus Tin Mining Limited Level 27, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, Qld 4000 (GPO Box 5261) Phone: 07 3303 0611, Fax: 07‐3303 0681, Website: www.austinmining.com.au

Mt Cobalt (cobalt‐nickel) The Company previously announced4 that it had commenced a program of drilling at Mt Cobalt targeting shear zones that elsewhere at Mt Cobalt have found to host high cobalt grade, asbolite mineralisation. The Company has now completed three holes at the northern end of Mt Cobalt with two holes confirming varying intervals of shear zones that will be sampled and submitted for analysis. A fourth hole is currently being drilled on the western side of Mt Cobalt and subject to weather is expected to be completed this week. The shear zones observed in the latest drilling support the previous interpretation of a possible continuation of the shear zone in a north west direction5 and possible extension of the target zone. In 2018 a 350m target zone was defined by a combination of target lithology mapping, surface mineralisation, soil geochemistry, drilling and the extent of historic workings, over a zig zag folded and sheared zone in the host serpentinite. Further evaluation of the target zone will be undertaken upon completion of the program. Figure 2 - Drill core (COB035) highlighting shear zone (fractured zones) On behalf of the Board KM Schlobohm Company Secretary 4Refer ASX Announcement dated 21 March 2019 5Refer ASX Announcement dated 16 February 2018 Aus Tin Mining Limited Level 27, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, Qld 4000 (GPO Box 5261) Phone: 07 3303 0611, Fax: 07‐3303 0681, Website: www.austinmining.com.au

Email: info@austinmining.com.au Electronic copies and more information are available on the Company website: www.austinmining.com.au Company Twitter account: @AusTin_Mining For further information contact: Mr. Peter Williams Karl Schlobohm CEO, Aus Tin Mining Limited Company Secretary, Aus Tin Mining Limited Ph: 07 3303 0611 Ph: 07 3303 0680 About Aus Tin Mining (the Company) Aus Tin Mining Limited (ASX: ANW) has a vision to become a major Australian tin producer. The Company has recommenced production at the high grade Granville Tin Project located north of Zeehan (TAS) and the Company intends to expand the Granville Tin Project and undertake exploration to extend the Life of Mine. The Company is also developing the world class Taronga Tin Project located near Emmaville (NSW). The Company defined and announced its maiden JORC compliant resource for the Taronga Tin Project in late 2013 and test work and exploration activities on site have revealed potential credits for copper, silver, tungsten, molybdenum, lithium and rubidium. Highly prospective regional targets have also been established within the Company's broader tenement footprint, and within trucking distance of the proposed processing site at Taronga. In December 2017 the Company received approval for the first stage of development at Taronga for a trial mine and pilot plant. The Company is also actively exploring for cobalt at its Mt Cobalt project west of Gympie (QLD). Recent drilling has returned high grades for an enriched cobalt‐manganese oxide zone. In addition the Company is exploring an approximately 4km arc along the contact with the Black Snake Porphyry which is prospective for cobalt, nickel, copper and gold. Aus Tin Mining Limited Level 27, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, Qld 4000 (GPO Box 5261) Phone: 07 3303 0611, Fax: 07‐3303 0681, Website: www.austinmining.com.au

PEM029 Hole Depth (m) Interval (m) Co (ppm) Cu (ppm) Ni (ppm) Upper Zone 230 - 244 14 133 48 3544 Incl 230‐230.6 0.6 352 275 10850 244 - 256 11 119 91 3104 262 ‐ 274 12 139 183 3150 Table 1 - Summary Analytical results for diamond drilling (PEM029) Hole Depth (m) Interval (m) Co (ppm) Cu (ppm) Ni (ppm) PEM026 0‐10 10 165 299 3118 PEM 027 0‐16 16 147 114 2936 PEM 028 0‐14 14 139 76 2525 22‐50 28 111 210 2359 Table 2 - Summary Results of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at Mt Cobalt Forward Looking Statement This announcement may contain certain statements and projections provided by or on behalf of Aus Tin Mining Limited (Aus Tin Mining) with respect to the anticipated future undertakings. These forward‐looking statements reflect various assumptions by or on behalf of Aus Tin Mining. Accordingly, these statements are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies associated with exploration and/or mining which may be beyond the control of Aus Tin Mining which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, exploration results, reserve and resource estimation, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative and regulatory changes, political risks, project delay or advancement, ability to meet funding requirements, factors relating to property title, native title and aboriginal heritage issues, dependence on key personnel, share price volatility, approvals and cost estimates. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that such statements and projections will be realised. Aus Tin Mining makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any such statement of projections or that any forecasts will be achieved. Additionally, Aus Tin Mining makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, in relation to, and no responsibility or liability (whether for negligence, under statute or otherwise) is or will be accepted by Aus Tin Mining or by any of their respective officers, directors, shareholders, partners, employees, or advisers as to or in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements, opinions or matters (express or implied) arising out of, contained in or derived from this presentation or any omission from this presentation or of any other written or oral information or opinions provided now or in the future to any interested party or its advisers. In furnishing this presentation, Aus Tin Mining undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Nothing in this material should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. It does not include all available information and should not be used in isolation as a basis to invest in Aus Tin Mining Limited. COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT The information in this presentation that relates to Exploration Targets and Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Brian Roach BA (Geology) who is a Member of The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Roach provides consultancy services to Aus Tin Mining. Mr Roach has more than five years experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit being reported and to the activity, which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code). This public report is issued with the prior written consent of the Competent Person(s) as to the form and context in which it appears. Aus Tin Mining Limited Level 27, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, Qld 4000 (GPO Box 5261) Phone: 07 3303 0611, Fax: 07‐3303 0681, Website: www.austinmining.com.au

