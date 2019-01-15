Aus Tin Mining : Response to ASX Price Query

16 January 2019

Lisa Banh

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance Australian Securities Exchange Ltd 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Sent Via Email: lisa.banh@asx.com.au

Dear Lisa

Response to Price Query

Reference is made to your Price Query correspondence dated 16 January 2019. We duly respond as follows, using the same referencing system:

1. No.

2. N‐A.

3. The Company notes the following points of relevance: (a) The Company last received a similar price and trading query from the ASX on 23 November 2018. At that stage, the Company's share price range quoted was 1.6 cents to 2 cents. Since that time, the Company's business outlook has not fundamentally changed, its prospects have arguably improved (refer below), and the trading range the subject of this query is below the previous range. Furthermore, the Company notes that for the previous six (6) month period it has a share price peak of 2.6 cents and a VWAP of 1.7 cents. (b) The Company provided a corporate and project update to the market on 19 December 2018, noting that certain project matters were ongoing, specifically the installation of a Tailings Storage Facility liner (scheduled for completion mid‐January 2019) at the Company's Granville Tin Mine in Tasmania and the on‐going drilling program at Mt Cobalt / Pembroke in Queensland. The Company also noted in this update that it had secured $1m of further financing via its Lind facility. Many investors and brokers are likely to have only returned to work this week, potentially picking up on this update. On Friday 11 January 2019, via its Twitter account, the Company released a photo of the Granville TSF liner installation progress and noted the resumption of drilling at Pembroke. This was consistent with the Company's December 2018 ASX release and was considered by the Company to be neither "new" news nor "material" worthy of an ASX release (having regard to ASX Guidance Notes 8 and 14). This is further evidenced by the fact that there was no notable change in the Company's securities in the two trading days that followed.



Aus Tin Mining Limited Level 27, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, Qld 4000 (GPO Box 5261)

(c) Since the Company's previous ASX release, the LME tin price has risen over 7% to US$20,675 driven by historic low LME tin stockpiles, as illustrated in the graph below. Declining production from Indonesia and Myanmar are impacting the level of LME tin stockpiles which are currently reported at 1,365 tonnes or approximately two days of global consumption.

(d) Yes. The Company intends to provide the market with a further update in the next few days based on progress made this week.

(e) Yes.

Yours sincerely

Karl Schlobohm Company Secretary Aus Tin Mining Limited

Aus Tin Mining Limited Level 27, 111 Eagle Street, Brisbane, Qld 4000 (GPO Box 5261)

16 January 2019

Mr Karl Schlobohm Company Secretary Aus Tin Mining Ltd

By email:

Dear Mr Schlobohm

Aus Tin Mining Ltd ('ANW'): Price Query

We note the change in the price of ANW's securities from a close of $0.014 to a high of $0.017 today.

We also note the significant increase in the volume of ANW's securities traded.

Request for Information

In light of this, ASX asks ANW to respond separately to each of the following questions and requests for information:

1. Is ANW aware of any information concerning it that has not been announced to the market which, if known by some in the market, could explain the recent trading in its securities?

2. If the answer to question 1 is "yes". (a) Is ANW relying on Listing Rule 3.1A not to announce that information under Listing Rule 3.1? Please note that the recent trading in ANW's securities would suggest to ASX that such information may have ceased to be confidential and therefore ANW may no longer be able to rely on Listing Rule 3.1A. Accordingly, if the answer to this question is "yes", you need to contact us immediately to discuss the situation. (b) Can an announcement be made immediately? Please note, if the answer to this question is "no", you need to contact us immediately to discuss requesting a trading halt (see below). (c) If an announcement cannot be made immediately, why not and when is it expected that an announcement will be made?

3. If the answer to question 1 is "no", is there any other explanation that ANW may have for the recent trading in its securities?

4. Please confirm that ANW is complying with the Listing Rules and, in particular, Listing Rule 3.1.

5. Please confirm that ANW's responses to the questions above have been authorised and approved under its published continuous disclosure policy or otherwise by its board or an officer of ANW with delegated authority from the board to respond to ASX on disclosure matters.

When and where to send your response

This request is made under Listing Rule 18.7. Your response is required as soon as reasonably possible and, in any event, by no later than 3:00 PM AEDT today Wednesday, 16 January 2019. If we do not have your response by then, ASX will likely suspend trading in ANW's securities under Listing Rule 17.3. You should note that if the information requested by this letter is information required to be given to ASX under Listing Rule 3.1 and it does not fall within the exceptions mentioned in Listing Rule 3.1A, ANW's obligation is to disclose the information "immediately". This may require the information to be disclosed before the deadline set out in the previous paragraph.

ASX Limited [[Listings]]

ASX reserves the right to release a copy of this letter and your response on the ASX Market Announcements Platform under Listing Rule 18.7A. Accordingly, your response should be in a form suitable for release to the market. Your response should be sent to me by e-mail at lisa.banh@asx.com.au. It should not be sent directly to the ASX Market Announcements Office. This is to allow me to review your response to confirm that it is in a form appropriate for release to the market, before it is published on the ASX Market Announcements Platform.

Listing Rules 3.1 and 3.1A

Listing Rule 3.1 requires a listed entity to give ASX immediately any information concerning it that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of the entity's securities. Exceptions to this requirement are set out in Listing Rule 3.1A. In responding to this letter, you should have regard to ANW's obligations under Listing Rules 3.1 and 3.1A and also to Guidance Note 8 Continuous Disclosure: Listing Rules 3.1 - 3.1B. It should be noted that ANW's obligation to disclose information under Listing Rule 3.1 is not confined to, nor is it necessarily satisfied by, answering the questions set out in this letter.

Trading halt

If you are unable to respond to this letter by the time specified above, or if the answer to question 1 is "yes" and an announcement cannot be made immediately, you should discuss with us whether it is appropriate to request a trading halt in ANW's securities under Listing Rule 17.1. If you wish a trading halt, you must tell us:

 the reasons for the trading halt;

 how long you want the trading halt to last;

 the event you expect to happen that will end the trading halt;

 that you are not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted; and

 any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt, or that we ask for.

We may require the request for a trading halt to be in writing. The trading halt cannot extend past the commencement of normal trading on the second day after the day on which it is granted.

You can find further information about trading halts in Guidance Note 16 Trading Halts & Voluntary Suspensions.

Suspension

If you are unable to respond to this letter by the time specified above ASX will likely suspend trading in ANW's securities under Listing Rule 17.3.

Enquiries

If you have any queries or concerns about any of the above, please contact me immediately.

Kind regards

Lisa Banh

Senior Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

2/2