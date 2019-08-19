AusQuest : Base Metal Target Identified at Balladonia-Fraser Range Province, WA

Many drill-holes within the main target area failed to reach bedrock as they either ended in hard, siliceous layers within the saprolitic clays (weathered bedrock) or the depth of weathering/alteration was too deep for the air-core system to penetrate (Figure 1).

Highly variable geochemistry was reported from the drilling with numerous metal-enriched zones scattered throughout the target area, as well as some thick sections with strong leaching of metals due to the intense alteration of bedrock found in this area.

Compilation of the drilling results with geophysical (EM) survey data infers an alteration footprint approximately 500m x 300m in size, suggesting the possibility of a sizeable target at depth.

A program of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling is being planned to test for base metal sulphides beneath the alteration. This program will be submitted to South32 for their consideration under the SAA. It is envisaged that drilling could start within a month or two of receiving approval from South32.

AusQuest Managing Director Graeme Drew said the Telegraph Prospect represented a compelling base metal drill target.

"Based on the strength of the results returned from the air-core drilling program, combined with the presence of other pathfinder elements and geological indicators, we are excited about drill testing this target as soon as we can," he said. "We are now in discussions with South32 to expedite the start of drilling, which we think could begin within the next couple of months".

"As previously reported, drilling at our Hamilton prospect in Queensland has now started and we remain committed to commencing a second phase of drilling at the Cerro de Fierro copper-gold prospect in southern Peru during the last Quarter of this year, providing an active end to 2019," he said.

Graeme Drew

Managing Director

COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT

The details contained in this report that pertain to exploration results are based upon information compiled by Mr Graeme Drew, a full-time employee of AusQuest Limited. Mr Drew is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AUSIMM) and has sufficient experience in the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the December 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mr Drew consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based upon his information in the form and context in which it appears.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This report contains forward looking statements concerning the projects owned by AusQuest Limited. Statements concerning mining reserves and resources may also be deemed to be forward looking statements in that they involve estimates based on specific assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward looking statements are based on management's beliefs, opinions and estimates as of the dates the forward looking statements are made and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

