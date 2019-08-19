Log in
AusQuest : Base Metal Target Identified at Balladonia-Fraser Range Province, WA

08/19/2019 | 10:47pm EDT

August 20, 2019

ASX Release

BASE METAL TARGET IDENTIFIED AT BALLADONIA -

FRASER RANGE PROVINCE, WA

AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that it has identified a base metal drill target measuring ~500m by 300m in size from recent air-core drilling at the Telegraph Prospect at its Balladonia Project in the Fraser Range area of Western Australia. This project is subject to the Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) with South32.

The air-core program, comprising 39 holes for 1,097m returned highly anomalous copper (300 to 5,500ppm Cu), silver (1 to 51g/t Ag), lead (150 to 1,800ppm Pb) and zinc (400 to 2,900ppm Zn) values within the saprolite (alteration) zone (Figure 1).

Coupled with variably anomalous pathfinder elements (Sn, As, Se, Mo, Tl and Bi) and anomalous light rare earths (Ce, La) the results suggest the potential for a base metal source (possibly volcanogenic massive sulphides or VMS) beneath the current level of drilling.

Figure 1: Telegraph Prospect showing air-core drilling results

Drill-hole depths were highly variable, ranging from ~5m over the unaltered basement gneisses, up to a maximum of 99m within the target area, where relatively sudden, deep weathering (possibly alteration) of the basement rocks was encountered.

AusQuest Limited 8 Kearns Crescent Ardross WA 6153 (T): 08 9364 3866 (F): 08 9364 4892

Many drill-holes within the main target area failed to reach bedrock as they either ended in hard, siliceous layers within the saprolitic clays (weathered bedrock) or the depth of weathering/alteration was too deep for the air-core system to penetrate (Figure 1).

Highly variable geochemistry was reported from the drilling with numerous metal-enriched zones scattered throughout the target area, as well as some thick sections with strong leaching of metals due to the intense alteration of bedrock found in this area.

Compilation of the drilling results with geophysical (EM) survey data infers an alteration footprint approximately 500m x 300m in size, suggesting the possibility of a sizeable target at depth.

A program of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling is being planned to test for base metal sulphides beneath the alteration. This program will be submitted to South32 for their consideration under the SAA. It is envisaged that drilling could start within a month or two of receiving approval from South32.

AusQuest Managing Director Graeme Drew said the Telegraph Prospect represented a compelling base metal drill target.

"Based on the strength of the results returned from the air-core drilling program, combined with the presence of other pathfinder elements and geological indicators, we are excited about drill testing this target as soon as we can," he said. "We are now in discussions with South32 to expedite the start of drilling, which we think could begin within the next couple of months".

"As previously reported, drilling at our Hamilton prospect in Queensland has now started and we remain committed to commencing a second phase of drilling at the Cerro de Fierro copper-gold prospect in southern Peru during the last Quarter of this year, providing an active end to 2019," he said.

Graeme Drew

Managing Director

COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT

The details contained in this report that pertain to exploration results are based upon information compiled by Mr Graeme Drew, a full-time employee of AusQuest Limited. Mr Drew is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AUSIMM) and has sufficient experience in the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the December 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mr Drew consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based upon his information in the form and context in which it appears.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This report contains forward looking statements concerning the projects owned by AusQuest Limited. Statements concerning mining reserves and resources may also be deemed to be forward looking statements in that they involve estimates based on specific assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward looking statements are based on management's beliefs, opinions and estimates as of the dates the forward looking statements are made and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

AusQuest Limited 8 Kearns Crescent Ardross WA 6153 (T): 08 9364 3866 (F): 08 9364 4892

JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report, AirCore Drilling at Balladonia WA - Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific

• All aircore drill samples were collected using a hand held scoop.

techniques

specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under

• A full and level scoop was consistently collected for each sample.

investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).

Samples were composited by sampling the individual 1 metre sample

These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

spoils and combining 4 for each composite sample.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the

• A bottom hole sample of the freshest material (from 1m to 4m thick) was

appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

also collected.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively

• All of the hole was sampled including overburden.

simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3

kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent

sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine

nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling techniques

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,

• The aircore drilling was conducted by Wallis Drilling using a 92mm

Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of

blade bit to blade refusal

diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by

• No down hole surveys were undertaken

what method, etc).

• All AC drill holes were inclined at -90°

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results

• Sample recoveries were not measured but sample spoils appeared

recovery

assessed.

adequate.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the

• The sampling cyclone and buckets were cleaned regularly.

samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether

sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to

• Aircore drill chips were geologically logged.

a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies

• Qualitative descriptions of colour, grain size, texture and lithology are

and metallurgical studies.

recorded for each sample.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel,

• Drill holes are geologically logged in their entirety.

etc) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

• Not applicable.

techniques and

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet

• Aircore samples were not riffle split.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

sample

or dry.

Samples consisted of 4 metre composites. Submitted sample weights

preparation

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample

vary from 1 to 2 kg. Samples were collected using a scoop from each of

preparation technique.

the sample spoils.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise

representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material

collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.

Quality of assay

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures

Aircore drilling sample analysis was completed by Intertek Genalysis

data and

used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

Pty Ltd of Perth W.A.

laboratory tests

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters

The samples are sorted and dried. The whole sample is crushed then

used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading

split by riffle splitter to obtain a representative sub-sample which is

times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

then pulverized in a vibrating pulveriser.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates,

A portion of the pulverized sample is then digested and refluxed

external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of

using a four acid digest (Hydrofluoric, Nitric, Hydrochloric and

bias) and precision have been established.

Perchloric) which approximates a total digest for most elements.

Some refractory minerals are not completely dissolved.

Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) is used to

measure Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga,

Ge, Hf, In, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb,

Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, and Zr.

No company standards were included in sample batches given

reconnaissance nature of program. QAQC reliance was placed on

laboratory procedures and laboratory batch standards

Analytical data is transferred to the company via email.

Verification of

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative

Not applicable at this early stage of exploration

sampling and

company personnel.

Not applicable at this early stage of exploration

assaying

The use of twinned holes.

Sampling data is collected in the field and data entry and validation is

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data

completed in the office by experienced database personnel assisted by

storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

geological staff.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

No adjustments are made to assay data.

Location of data

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole

Drill collar positions were recorded with handheld GPS system with

points

surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource

expected accuracy of +/- 5m horizontal. This is considered acceptable for

estimation.

broad spaced ground activities.

Specification of the grid system used.

The grid system for the Balladonia Project is GDA94, MGA Zone 51

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Topographic control has not been applied.

Data spacing and

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Aircore drill section spacings were 100 metres with drill holes at 50

distribution

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of

metre to 100 metre intervals along lines.

geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore

Not applicable.

Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Composite sampling has been applied to the aircore drilling with 4 metre

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

composite samples collected.

Orientation of data

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible

The orientation of the aircore traverses was considered adequate to

in relation to

structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

provide an initial test of the targets given it is an early stage of

geological

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key

exploration

structure

mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should

Not applicable

be assessed and reported if material.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Samples are collected into securely tied calico bags and placed into tied

poly weave bags for transport to the laboratory. Each sample batch has a

sample submission sheet that lists the sample numbers and the work

required to be done on each sample.

Samples were transported to the laboratory by Toll Ipec.

Sample pulps (after assay) are held by the laboratory and returned to the

company after 90 days.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

No reviews or audits of the sampling techniques or data have been

carried out to date.

Drill-Hole location details

Hole No

Easting

Northing

Projection

Inclination

Depth (m)

19BAC027

515799

6411097

GDA94 Z51

90

5

19BAC028

515647

6411103

GDA94 Z51

90

59

19BAC029

515550

6411109

GDA94 Z51

90

69

19BAC030

515449

6411096

GDA94 Z51

90

55.5

19BAC031

515397

6411099

GDA94 Z51

90

12

19BAC032

515294

6411103

GDA94 Z51

90

3.5

19BAC033

515798

6411192

GDA94 Z51

90

4.5

19BAC034

515703

6411198

GDA94 Z51

90

5.2

19BAC035

515649

6411203

GDA94 Z51

90

9.5

19BAC036

515602

6411199

GDA94 Z51

90

21

Disclaimer

AusQuest Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2019 02:46:04 UTC
