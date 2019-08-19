|
AusQuest : Base Metal Target Identified at Balladonia-Fraser Range Province, WA
08/19/2019 | 10:47pm EDT
August 20, 2019
ASX Release
BASE METAL TARGET IDENTIFIED AT BALLADONIA -
FRASER RANGE PROVINCE, WA
AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that it has identified a base metal drill target measuring ~500m by 300m in size from recent air-core drilling at the Telegraph Prospect at its Balladonia Project in the Fraser Range area of Western Australia. This project is subject to the Strategic Alliance Agreement (SAA) with South32.
The air-core program, comprising 39 holes for 1,097m returned highly anomalous copper (300 to 5,500ppm Cu), silver (1 to 51g/t Ag), lead (150 to 1,800ppm Pb) and zinc (400 to 2,900ppm Zn) values within the saprolite (alteration) zone (Figure 1).
Coupled with variably anomalous pathfinder elements (Sn, As, Se, Mo, Tl and Bi) and anomalous light rare earths (Ce, La) the results suggest the potential for a base metal source (possibly volcanogenic massive sulphides or VMS) beneath the current level of drilling.
Figure 1: Telegraph Prospect showing air-core drilling results
Drill-hole depths were highly variable, ranging from ~5m over the unaltered basement gneisses, up to a maximum of 99m within the target area, where relatively sudden, deep weathering (possibly alteration) of the basement rocks was encountered.
Many drill-holes within the main target area failed to reach bedrock as they either ended in hard, siliceous layers within the saprolitic clays (weathered bedrock) or the depth of weathering/alteration was too deep for the air-core system to penetrate (Figure 1).
Highly variable geochemistry was reported from the drilling with numerous metal-enriched zones scattered throughout the target area, as well as some thick sections with strong leaching of metals due to the intense alteration of bedrock found in this area.
Compilation of the drilling results with geophysical (EM) survey data infers an alteration footprint approximately 500m x 300m in size, suggesting the possibility of a sizeable target at depth.
A program of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling is being planned to test for base metal sulphides beneath the alteration. This program will be submitted to South32 for their consideration under the SAA. It is envisaged that drilling could start within a month or two of receiving approval from South32.
AusQuest Managing Director Graeme Drew said the Telegraph Prospect represented a compelling base metal drill target.
"Based on the strength of the results returned from the air-core drilling program, combined with the presence of other pathfinder elements and geological indicators, we are excited about drill testing this target as soon as we can," he said. "We are now in discussions with South32 to expedite the start of drilling, which we think could begin within the next couple of months".
"As previously reported, drilling at our Hamilton prospect in Queensland has now started and we remain committed to commencing a second phase of drilling at the Cerro de Fierro copper-gold prospect in southern Peru during the last Quarter of this year, providing an active end to 2019," he said.
Graeme Drew
Managing Director
COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT
The details contained in this report that pertain to exploration results are based upon information compiled by Mr Graeme Drew, a full-time employee of AusQuest Limited. Mr Drew is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AUSIMM) and has sufficient experience in the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the December 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mr Drew consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based upon his information in the form and context in which it appears.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This report contains forward looking statements concerning the projects owned by AusQuest Limited. Statements concerning mining reserves and resources may also be deemed to be forward looking statements in that they involve estimates based on specific assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward looking statements are based on management's beliefs, opinions and estimates as of the dates the forward looking statements are made and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.
JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report, AirCore Drilling at Balladonia WA - Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
|
|
Criteria
|
|
|
JORC Code explanation
|
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sampling
|
|
• Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific
|
|
• All aircore drill samples were collected using a hand held scoop.
|
|
techniques
|
|
specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under
|
|
• A full and level scoop was consistently collected for each sample.
|
|
|
|
|
investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).
|
|
Samples were composited by sampling the individual 1 metre sample
|
|
|
|
|
These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
spoils and combining 4 for each composite sample.
|
|
|
|
|
• Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• A bottom hole sample of the freshest material (from 1m to 4m thick) was
|
|
|
|
|
appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
also collected.
|
|
|
|
|
• Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
|
|
|
|
|
|
• In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively
|
|
• All of the hole was sampled including overburden.
|
|
|
|
|
simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
|
|
|
|
|
Drilling techniques
|
|
• Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger,
|
|
• The aircore drilling was conducted by Wallis Drilling using a 92mm
|
|
|
|
|
Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of
|
|
blade bit to blade refusal
|
|
|
|
|
diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by
|
|
• No down hole surveys were undertaken
|
|
|
|
|
what method, etc).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• All AC drill holes were inclined at -90°
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drill sample
|
|
• Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results
|
|
• Sample recoveries were not measured but sample spoils appeared
|
|
recovery
|
|
assessed.
|
|
adequate.
|
|
|
|
|
• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the
|
|
• The sampling cyclone and buckets were cleaned regularly.
|
|
|
|
|
samples.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
|
|
|
|
|
Logging
|
|
• Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to
|
|
• Aircore drill chips were geologically logged.
|
|
|
|
|
a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies
|
|
• Qualitative descriptions of colour, grain size, texture and lithology are
|
|
|
|
|
and metallurgical studies.
|
|
recorded for each sample.
|
|
|
|
|
• Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Drill holes are geologically logged in their entirety.
|
|
|
|
|
etc) photography.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
|
|
|
|
|
Sub-sampling
|
|
• If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.
|
|
• Not applicable.
|
|
techniques and
|
|
• If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet
|
|
• Aircore samples were not riffle split.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
Criteria
|
|
JORC Code explanation
|
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sample
|
•
|
or dry.
|
|
•
|
Samples consisted of 4 metre composites. Submitted sample weights
|
|
preparation
|
For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample
|
|
|
vary from 1 to 2 kg. Samples were collected using a scoop from each of
|
|
|
|
|
preparation technique.
|
|
|
the sample spoils.
|
|
|
|
•
|
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
representivity of samples.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quality of assay
|
•
|
The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures
|
|
•
|
Aircore drilling sample analysis was completed by Intertek Genalysis
|
|
data and
|
|
used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.
|
|
|
Pty Ltd of Perth W.A.
|
|
laboratory tests
|
•
|
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters
|
|
|
•
|
The samples are sorted and dried. The whole sample is crushed then
|
|
|
|
|
used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading
|
|
|
|
split by riffle splitter to obtain a representative sub-sample which is
|
|
|
|
|
times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
then pulverized in a vibrating pulveriser.
|
|
|
|
•
|
Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
A portion of the pulverized sample is then digested and refluxed
|
|
|
|
|
external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (ie lack of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
using a four acid digest (Hydrofluoric, Nitric, Hydrochloric and
|
|
|
|
|
bias) and precision have been established.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perchloric) which approximates a total digest for most elements.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Some refractory minerals are not completely dissolved.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) is used to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
measure Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ge, Hf, In, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, and Zr.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
No company standards were included in sample batches given
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
reconnaissance nature of program. QAQC reliance was placed on
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
laboratory procedures and laboratory batch standards
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Analytical data is transferred to the company via email.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Verification of
|
•
|
The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative
|
|
•
|
Not applicable at this early stage of exploration
|
|
sampling and
|
|
company personnel.
|
|
•
|
Not applicable at this early stage of exploration
|
|
assaying
|
•
|
The use of twinned holes.
|
|
•
|
Sampling data is collected in the field and data entry and validation is
|
|
|
|
•
|
Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
completed in the office by experienced database personnel assisted by
|
|
|
|
|
storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
geological staff.
|
|
|
|
•
|
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
No adjustments are made to assay data.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location of data
|
•
|
Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole
|
|
•
|
Drill collar positions were recorded with handheld GPS system with
|
|
points
|
|
surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource
|
|
|
expected accuracy of +/- 5m horizontal. This is considered acceptable for
|
|
|
|
|
estimation.
|
|
|
broad spaced ground activities.
|
|
|
|
•
|
Specification of the grid system used.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
The grid system for the Balladonia Project is GDA94, MGA Zone 51
|
|
|
|
•
|
Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Criteria
|
|
|
JORC Code explanation
|
|
Commentary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Topographic control has not been applied.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Data spacing and
|
|
• Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.
|
|
•
|
Aircore drill section spacings were 100 metres with drill holes at 50
|
|
distribution
|
|
• Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of
|
|
|
metre to 100 metre intervals along lines.
|
|
|
|
|
geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore
|
|
•
|
Not applicable.
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.
|
|
•
|
Composite sampling has been applied to the aircore drilling with 4 metre
|
|
|
|
|
• Whether sample compositing has been applied.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
composite samples collected.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Orientation of data
|
|
• Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible
|
|
•
|
The orientation of the aircore traverses was considered adequate to
|
|
in relation to
|
|
structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.
|
|
|
provide an initial test of the targets given it is an early stage of
|
|
geological
|
|
• If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key
|
|
|
exploration
|
|
structure
|
|
mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
|
|
be assessed and reported if material.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sample security
|
|
• The measures taken to ensure sample security.
|
|
•
|
Samples are collected into securely tied calico bags and placed into tied
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
poly weave bags for transport to the laboratory. Each sample batch has a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sample submission sheet that lists the sample numbers and the work
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
required to be done on each sample.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Samples were transported to the laboratory by Toll Ipec.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
•
|
Sample pulps (after assay) are held by the laboratory and returned to the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
company after 90 days.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audits or reviews
|
|
• The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.
|
|
•
|
No reviews or audits of the sampling techniques or data have been
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
carried out to date.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Drill-Hole location details
|
Hole No
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Projection
|
Inclination
|
Depth (m)
|
19BAC027
|
515799
|
6411097
|
GDA94 Z51
|
90
|
5
|
19BAC028
|
515647
|
6411103
|
GDA94 Z51
|
90
|
59
|
19BAC029
|
515550
|
6411109
|
GDA94 Z51
|
90
|
69
|
19BAC030
|
515449
|
6411096
|
GDA94 Z51
|
90
|
55.5
|
19BAC031
|
515397
|
6411099
|
GDA94 Z51
|
90
|
12
|
19BAC032
|
515294
|
6411103
|
GDA94 Z51
|
90
|
3.5
|
19BAC033
|
515798
|
6411192
|
GDA94 Z51
|
90
|
4.5
|
19BAC034
|
515703
|
6411198
|
GDA94 Z51
|
90
|
5.2
|
19BAC035
|
515649
|
6411203
|
GDA94 Z51
|
90
|
9.5
|
19BAC036
|
515602
|
6411199
|
GDA94 Z51
|
90
|
21
3
|
|