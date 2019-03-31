AusQuest : Drilling to Commence at Yallum Hill Copper Prospect, WA

April 1st, 2019

ASX Release

DRILLING TO COMMENCE AT YALLUM HILL COPPER

PROSPECT, WA

AusQuest Limited (ASX: AQD) is pleased to advise that initial diamond drilling to test electromagnetic and magnetic targets at the Yallum Hill Copper Prospect in Western Australia is scheduled to commence around the 6th of April under the Strategic Alliance (SAA) with South32.

The Yallum Hill prospect, which is located ~350km north-east of Wiluna, is part of a regional program to assess the base metal potential of the northern margin of the Yilgarn Craton which is considered to be prospective for copper-gold deposits similar to those found in the Eastern Succession of north-west Queensland (Ernest Henry) as well as possible nickel sulphides associated with the abundant mafic sills in the area.

Modelling of EM and magnetic data collected by the Company over the Yallum Hill prospect has identified possible supergene alteration (a discrete EM target) overlying a strong magnetic anomaly thought to reflect potential underlying base metal (copper, gold) and magnetite mineralisation. While the EM target is relatively small and discrete, the strong magnetic response extends for several kilometres along strike (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Yallum Hill EM and magnetic models showing planned drill-holes.

Initial drilling, consisting of two diamond drill-holes for a total of ~900m, is aimed at providing 'proof of concept', which would significantly increase the prospectivity of the region and upgrade other targets identified by the Company and secured under title. Drilling is expected to take two weeks to complete with assays available approximately four weeks after completion of drilling.

