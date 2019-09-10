AusQuest : Phase Two Drilling Programs Agreed at Key Projects in Australia and Peru

application should be submitted to the Government in December, allowing further drilling operations to commence late in the second Quarter of 2020.

Commenting on the upcoming drilling programs, AusQuest's Managing Director, Graeme Drew, said: "With the level of drilling activity set to increase significantly over the next few months both in Australia and Peru, this is an exciting time for our shareholders. In both locations, this is the first time under the SAA that we have progressed to a second phase of drilling based on encouraging assay results from previous drilling."

"While the programs will take a little time to complete - and a level of patience may be required - the projects all represent potential company-makers, and the drilling programs are fully funded by South32 under the SAA.

"In particular, drilling at Balladonia could reflect a potential new base metal discovery in the Fraser Range area of WA and continued drilling at the Cerro de Fierro prospect in Peru should significantly improve our understanding of the copper distribution in this area, which is critical in understanding the ultimate potential of this prospect."

Graeme Drew

Managing Director

COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT

The details contained in this report that pertain to exploration results are based upon information compiled by Mr Graeme Drew, a full-time employee of AusQuest Limited. Mr Drew is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AUSIMM) and has sufficient experience in the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the December 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" (JORC Code). Mr Drew consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based upon his information in the form and context in which it appears.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This report contains forward looking statements concerning the projects owned by AusQuest Limited. Statements concerning mining reserves and resources may also be deemed to be forward looking statements in that they involve estimates based on specific assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and actual events and results may differ materially from those described in the forward looking statements as a result of a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward looking statements are based on management's beliefs, opinions and estimates as of the dates the forward looking statements are made and no obligation is assumed to update forward looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments.

AusQuest Limited 8 Kearns Crescent Ardross WA 6153 (T): 08 9364 3866 (F): 08 9364 4892