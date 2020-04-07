Aussie Banks Pressured to Suspend Dividends, Limit Bonuses

By Alice Uribe



SYDNEY--Pressure is on Australian banks and insurers to suspend dividends and cap executive bonuses after the prudential regulator said it expects them to make prudent cuts to payouts over at least the next couple of months.

In a letter to boards after the market closed on Tuesday, Australian Prudential Regulation Authority Chairman Wayne Byres said banks and insurers should take into account "the uncertain outlook for the operating environment" and the need to prioritize capacity to lend and underwrite insurance.

"During this period, APRA expects that authorized deposit-taking institutions and insurers will seriously consider deferring decisions on the appropriate level of dividends until the outlook is clearer," he said.

He said companies should take a forward-looking view on conserving capital, stress test their balance sheets, and take action on capital management.

APRA's announcement reflects wider concern that some Australian households won't be able to start repaying debt after the banks' "mortgage holidays" come to an end. Also, some small businesses likely won't be able to resume operations, as damage from the coronavirus pandemic is sustained by the economy.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand last week ordered domestic banks to suspend paying dividends, while the U.K.'s big banks have scrapped dividends. In Europe, regulators urged banks to stop payouts to shareholders because of the pandemic.

In the U.S., however, banks are required to defend their decision to continue dividend payments.

In Australia, Bank of Queensland Ltd. quickly deferred its interim dividend for the current fiscal year. "BOQ understands the impact of this decision on shareholders, however also acknowledges this guidance as a prudent step for the industry," said Chairman Patrick Allaway.

However, QBE Insurance Ltd. said it would proceed with a final dividend payment on April 9 as planned.

Mr. Byres also told banks and insurers that dividend payments should be "offset to the extent possible through the use of dividend reinvestment plans and other capital management initiatives."

BOQ has published revised rules for its dividend reinvestment plan, removing the 1.5% discount previously applied to shares acquired under the DRP.

Other major Australian banks acknowledged APRA's guidance, but didn't elaborate on their plans. National Australia Bank Ltd. said it would take it "into account when it considers NAB's 2020 interim dividend settings as part of the half year results process."

APRA said that the bank and insurer boards should also appropriately limit executive cash bonuses.

"Macquarie will work through the details of APRA's recommendations as Macquarie's board considers final FY 2020 dividend amounts and any other relevant measures with appropriate consideration to APRA's guidance," Macquarie Group Ltd. said.

After the market closed on Tuesday, Fitch Ratings downgraded the Big 4 lenders and revised its operating environment score for the sector.

"Earnings will face pressure from both higher impairment charges and lower interest rates. The central banks in Australia and New Zealand have cut their respective cash rates to 0.25% and indicated that they will remain there for a prolonged period," Fitch said. "The banks' earnings were already vulnerable before the pandemic hit, which was reflected in the negative outlook on the factor. The challenges from the outbreak are likely to exacerbate this pressure."

On Tuesday, APRA said that it had written to applicants for new banking or insurance and superannuation licences to advise that it is temporarily suspending issuing new licenses for at least six months in response to the economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus.

