Aussie Businesses Turned More Downbeat in Feb, NAB Survey Shows

By James Glynn

Australian business confidence and conditions both declined in February, though it appears too early to fully quantify the effect of the coronavirus as around 50% of the companies polled reported no impact to date, the National Australia Bank's monthly survey shows.

Business confidence fell to minus 4 in February from minus 1 in January, the data showed on Tuesday. Business conditions fell to zero in February from 2 in January. That is surprisingly small but it will clearly deteriorate going forward, NAB says.

A notable decline in conditions for recreational industries implies a significantly slower pace of growth in employment when compared with 2018 and early 2019.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com; @JamesGlynWSJ