Aussie Businesses Turned More Downbeat in Feb, NAB Survey Shows

03/10/2020 | 12:45am GMT

By James Glynn

Australian business confidence and conditions both declined in February, though it appears too early to fully quantify the effect of the coronavirus as around 50% of the companies polled reported no impact to date, the National Australia Bank's monthly survey shows.

Business confidence fell to minus 4 in February from minus 1 in January, the data showed on Tuesday. Business conditions fell to zero in February from 2 in January. That is surprisingly small but it will clearly deteriorate going forward, NAB says.

A notable decline in conditions for recreational industries implies a significantly slower pace of growth in employment when compared with 2018 and early 2019.

Write to James Glynn at james.glynn@wsj.com; @JamesGlynWSJ

