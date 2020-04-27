Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Aussie dollar near six-week peak as easing lockdowns spur risk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 10:35pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration

The Australian dollar tested six-week highs on Tuesday, as signs of progress in re-opening economies helped the risk-sensitive currency recoup most of the panic selling seen in March, and as the greenback nursed overnight losses.

The Aussie <AUD=D3> has rallied more than 17% from last month's 17-year low and overnight rose through resistance around $0.6445. It drifted down to $0.6438 and was just below multi-week peaks against the euro, pound and yen. Other majors were steady.

"The Aussie is in beast mode at the moment," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

"Part of that is down to the fact that it is your best way of playing reflation...it's kind of a proxy for equity markets," he said. Shorts had mostly fled their positions and momentum funds had arrived to ride the wave, Weston said, as traders seemed to worry less about fundamentals and focus more on the valuation outlook.

The move comes amid a global push to re-start economies frozen by coronavirus lockdowns.

In Australia, which has avoided the high number of deaths seen in other countries, states are beginning to relax restrictions on movement. Sydney's famous Bondi beach re-opened to surfers on Tuesday.

Italy, which has the world's second-highest number of reported coronavirus deaths, will allow factories and building sites to reopen from May 4 as it prepares to end Europe's longest lockdown.

The U.S. state of Georgia has begun letting residents dine at restaurants and watch movies at theatres as more states, from Minnesota to Mississippi, took steps to ease restrictions, even though health experts warned it may be too early.

Besides the Aussie, other majors were less exuberant. The New Zealand dollar was subdued, weighed by a particularly aggressive stance from its central bank.

The kiwi <NZD=D3> retraced overnight gains and fell to $0.5998 while the pound was steady around $1.2424, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned it was too dangerous to relax a strict lockdown in Britain.

The Japanese yen has been rangebound just above 107 yen per dollar for half of April, and held at 107.27 on Tuesday.

The slightly softer dollar has also failed to give much lift to the euro, as investors worry about the shape of a rescue package for hardest hit and heavily indebted Spain and Italy.

"Whereas the U.S., UK, Australia, China and Japan, if needs be, can go to the printing presses, in Europe you're constrained," said Colin Harte, head of strategy at BNP Paribas Asset Management in London.

"I think there's a little bit of a risk premium that's creeping in to the euro on concerns about where do we go from here."

The single currency held at $1.0832.

Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html

By Tom Westbrook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04aSingapore faces deeper-than-forecast recession as virus clouds global outlook - central bank
RE
04/27China says coronavirus posing new risks, challenges to workplace safety
RE
04/27U S SENATE COMMITTEE ON FOREIGN RELATIONS : Chairman Risch Statement on Iran's Launch of a Military Satellite
PU
04/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
04/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04/27BWI cooperation with Supreme Committee for Legacy and Delivery continues despite COVID-19
PU
04/27METALS EXPLORATION : MTL Updated Mineral Reserve Estimate
PU
04/27CASTLE MINERALS : Acquisition of Western Australia Gold Projects and Placement
PU
04/27CASTLE MINERALS : Proposed issue of securities
PU
04/27Asian shares fall on fresh rout in crude prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallout
2BP PLC : BP : revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Scrutiny mounts on China's Luckin Coffee as market regulator inspects
4BHP GROUP : BHP : partners with health services to deliver COVID-19 Testing Centres in regional Central Queens..
5ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : U.S. wireless firms extend concessions for coronavirus-hit till June 30
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group