Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Aussie dollar rallies, Asian currencies lift as China heads back to work

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 12:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, pound and Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration

Asian currencies lifted a little on Monday amid hints that the spread of the coronavirus could be slowing down and as some big businesses resumed work in China after the Lunar New Year break.

Workers began trickling back to offices and factories around the country as the government eased some restrictions on travel in the wake of the epidemic that has now killed more than 900 people, mostly on the mainland.

The Australian dollar <AUD=D3> rose 0.5% to as high as $0.6706, pulling away from a decade-low touched earlier in the session. It has lost 4.5% this year.

The New Zealand dollar <NZD=D3> bounced 0.2% from a two-month low to $0.6410. The mood overshadowed strong U.S. jobs data from last week and the euro and pound clawed back some lost ground on the greenback, each rising about 0.15%.

The safe-haven yen softened slightly to 109.75 yen per dollar, while bonds dipped and stock markets pared some early losses with the broad appetite for risk.

"We've seen positive headlines about a few large companies all reporting that they were going to be resuming and reopening facilities in China," said Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac in Sydney.

Taiwan's Foxconn, a major contractor in global technology production, received approval to resume production at a plant in China's north, one person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Carmaker Tesla's Shanghai factory was due resume production on Monday, a government official said last week, adding that authorities will provide assistance to the firm.

In further news over the weekend, the official daily update on the number of new infections in China reported fewer than 3,000 new cases for the first time since Feb. 2.

That was tempered a little on Monday when the latest daily number of reported new cases again topped that benchmark at 3,062, but Franulovich said that markets were for now focused on the positive.

The Chinese yuan rose 0.2% to 6.9897 and pulled beaten-up Asian currencies with it.

The Korean won edged ahead while the Thai baht and Singapore dollar <SGD=D3>, which have all been heavily sold on virus fears, steadied their slide.

Though plenty of caution remained, as the return to work was subdued elsewhere and the scale supply-chain disruption only beginning to become clear.

Kia Motors will suspend production at its three car plants in South Korea due to a shortage of parts, a company official said on Monday.

A large number of workplaces remain closed and many white-collar workers continue to work from home. On one of the usually busiest subway lines in Beijing, trains were largely empty.

"We're seeing some buying of AUD today, in line with some confidence coming back as the market rolls into latter Asia trade, but rallies are to be sold in my opinion," said Chris Weston, head of research at Melbourne brokerage Pepperstone.

Any hints of weakness in the local labor market, or a change of heart globally, could ramp up the chances of a rate cut by May, currently rated at about 40%, Weston said. <0#YIB>

"If I were trading this from the short side, I would be adding to short positions on a close through 0.6656."

By Tom Westbrook
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGGREKO PLC -1.51% 770.4 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.33% 0.89122 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.61% 73.642 Delayed Quote.-3.92%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.33% 1.04585 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.58% 0.65547 Delayed Quote.-3.83%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.44% 0.6705 Delayed Quote.-4.92%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.41% 1.92429 Delayed Quote.2.20%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.43% 1.63359 Delayed Quote.2.63%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. End-of-day quote.
KIA MOTORS CORPORATION End-of-day quote.
TESLA INC. -0.12% 748.07 Delayed Quote.78.82%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.35% 6.9834 Delayed Quote.0.63%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
02:05aNO PHONES, NO LEAKS : How Lagarde is making her mark on ECB
RE
01:19aAirbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aCoronavirus Helps Drive China's Consumer Prices to Highest Level in Over Eight Years
DJ
12:53aAirlines face growth warning as virus curtails Singapore Airshow
RE
12:34aBritain 'reasonably confident' of U.S. trade deal despite Huawei concerns
RE
12:34aBritain 'reasonably confident' of U.S. trade deal despite Huawei concerns
RE
12:33aAussie dollar rallies, Asian currencies lift as China heads back to work
RE
12:33aAussie dollar rallies, Asian currencies lift as China heads back to work
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Taiwan's Foxconn gets OK to restart plant in Zhengzhou, China - source
2ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LT : SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
3China CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
4IFLYTEK CO LTD : IFLYTEK : China's iFlytek Seeks Exemption From U.S. Ban to Buy Medical Supplies
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group