Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Aussie gains, yen sags after Trump delays China tariffs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/24/2019 | 06:44pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of Australian dollars

TOKYO (Reuters) - The risk-sensitive Australian dollar rose and the yen sagged in early Asian trade on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will delay increasing tariffs on Chinese goods on March 1, citing "substantial progress" made in trade talks.

The Australian dollar gained 0.3 percent to $0.7149, reacting to Trump's latest posts on Twitter.

The Japanese yen eased 0.1 percent to 110.77 yen to the dollar, while the offshore yuan strengthened 0.1 percent to 6.6930 yuan against the dollar, also on the news.

The U.S. president also said he would plan a summit meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to conclude an agreement, assuming the trade talks make additional progress.

Trump's tweets came amid rising expectations that he would delay increasing tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports before the March 1 deadline to avoid escalating in the trade war.

The president said in a tweet that progress had been made on a host of divisive areas including intellectual property protection, technology transfers, agriculture, services and currency.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar rose 0.2 percent to $0.6856 after local retail sales jumped in the fourth quarter, tempering concerns of softer growth in the country's economy.

(Reporting by Richard Borsuk)

By Tomo Uetake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46pTrump delays tariff increase on Chinese goods after trade talk progress
RE
07:45pTrump delays tariff increase on Chinese goods after trade talk progress
RE
07:39pCHINA, U.S. MAKE 'SUBSTANTIAL PROGRESS' IN TRADE TALKS : Xinhua
RE
07:36pTrump to Delay Tariff Increases on Chinese Imports -- 3rd Update
DJ
07:28pAsia relieved as Trump pushes out tariff deadline
RE
07:21pUK services industry gloomiest since 2009 crisis - CBI
RE
07:07pFEDERATED FARMERS OF NEW ZEALAND : Bringing the Primary Sector Together – PINZ 2019 is Coming
PU
06:53pTrump to Delay Tariff Increases on Chinese Imports -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:47pTrump to Delay Tariff Increases on Chinese Imports -- Update
DJ
06:44pAussie gains, yen sags after Trump delays China tariffs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BARRICK GOLD CORP : BARRICK GOLD : Newmont says Barrick intends to propose changes of Newmont by-laws
2ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS, INC. : ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE : confirms 3 deaths in Houston 767 crash, 2 bodies re..
3CLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR W, ATVI, GSM AND BRS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on B..
4SYNIVERSE : Survey Shows Service Providers Are Unprepared to Capture 5G Opportunities
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Popular Apps Cease Sharing Data With Facebook -- Update

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.