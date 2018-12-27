Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Aussie leads commodity FX lower on trade tensions; dollar slips

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 09:41am CET
U.S. Dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The Australian dollar led commodity-linked currencies lower on Thursday on concerns about a fresh chapter of trade tensions between the United States and China, though broader sentiment remained positive after an overnight rally in global stocks.

In a buying frenzy as spectacular as the recent rout, U.S. stocks soared with the Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJIA> rocketing more than 1,000 points for the first time on Wednesday, sending global stocks higher. [MKTS/GLOB]

While that lifted other risky assets such as commodities, concerns that the world's two biggest economies may be opening a new flank of their ongoing trade dispute weighed on sentiment in holiday-thinned trade.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the Trump administration is considering an executive order in the new year to declare a national emergency that would bar U.S. companies from using Huawei and ZTE products.

"The oil price bounce pushed commodity currencies higher across the board but the latest Huawei news is a bit of a dampener on sentiment in these thin markets," said Alvin Tan, a currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.

The Australian dollar, often considered a gauge of global risk appetite and highly correlated to global commodities, was down 0.26 percent at 70.51 cents. The Norwegian crown and the New Zealand dollar were also down a quarter of a percent each.

Broadly, the dollar failed to capitalise on a eight-day high hit in the previous session on the back of firmer U.S. Treasury yields with the greenback broadly weaker against a basket of its rivals in early London trading.

The dollar index <.DXY>, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, slipped 0.2 percent to 96.82, after gaining 0.5 percent on Wednesday.

The greenback's losses was the most visible against the euro <EUR=EBS> with the single currency gaining 0.3 percent at $1.1385.

It has gained 0.6 percent so far this month but is still set for an annual decline of more than 5 percent on concerns of a dovish European Central Bank.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Saikat Chatterjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 4.98% 22878.45 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
NASDAQ 100 6.16% 6262.7666 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 5.84% 6554.3552 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 4.96% 2467.7 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.40% 97.05 End-of-day quote.5.65%
ZTE CORPORATION --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:39aBuying and holding volatility usually hurts; then came 2018
RE
10:37aCHINA'S SINOPEC SUSPENDS TOP OFFICIALS AT TRADING ARM : sources
RE
10:16aOil slips back towards 18-month lows on oversupply
RE
10:15aOil slips back towards 18-month lows on oversupply
RE
10:14aOil slips back toward 18-month lows on oversupply
RE
10:09aECB sees global economic slowdown in 2019
RE
10:06aUK stocks climb Wall Street ladder
RE
10:05aHuawei expects 2018 revenue to rise 21 percent despite international scrutiny
RE
10:01aChinese steel prices end slightly lower, erase gains
RE
09:54aSouth Africa's rand little changed in light year-end trade, MTN leads stocks higher
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
3BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO : BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY : Inside China's strategy in the soybean t..
4ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges
5ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.