Aussie shines as inflation rises; yuan advances

Australia's commodity-linked currency also got help from rising prices for iron ore, one of the country's major exports, putting it on track to become the biggest winner against the U.S. dollar in early London trading.

Data showed consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in the December quarter, surpassing forecasts for a 0.4 percent rise. That led speculators to unwind some of their bets on a cut in interest rates this year.

"In the bigger scheme of things, the data prompted some degree of stabilization in interest rate expectations, which is helping the Aussie," said Manuel Oliveri, a currency strategist at Credit Agricole in London.

The Aussie rose as much as 0.52 percent against the U.S. currency to $0.7201 after struggling for most of January.

Futures <0#YIB:> now imply a 52 percent probability of a quarter-point cut in the 1.5 percent cash rate by the end of this year, compared with 70 percent before the data.

The Chinese yuan traded in the offshore market gained 0.3 percent to a six-month high of 6.7257 yuan.

The United States and China will hold two days of talks in Washington starting on Wednesday, the highest-level discussions since U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed a 90-day truce in their trade war in December.

Turnover in the Australian dollar and the yuan jumped in the six months ending October 2018 as rising trade tensions fuelled greater trading volumes.

Elsewhere, sterling was steady at $1.3072, after falling about 0.7 percent against the dollar and the euro, following a series of British parliamentary votes on Brexit.

