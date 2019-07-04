AustChina : Appointment of Director – Andrew MacIntosh

Mr Daniel Chan commented "AustChina Holdings Limited is very fortunate to have secured Mr Macintosh as a Director. He brings extensive expertise and experience to the Company as it moves forward".

Mr Macintosh has held a number of very senior positions during his career so far and holds an MBA (Finance, Economics) and a Bachelor of Science (Computer Science, Mathematics). A detailed biography for Mr Macintosh is attached.

ANDREW KEITH MACINTOSH

B.Sc, MBA. GAICH, AIPN

BIOGRAPHY

Andrew is non-executive Chairman of Acorus Investment Management, a China-Africa private equity fund. Prior Andrew was Managing Partner (Asia) of Entoro Capital, an SEC-licensed boutique oil & gas investment bank based in Houston, and an accredited International Petroleum Negotiator. Andrew was CEO (UK) and a director and chair of the investment committee of a Chinese Private Equity group with US$500 million under management. The investment strategy focused on real estate, energy and commodities. Andrew held board seats on the Beijing fund, the HK management company, the Cayman funds and several investee companies.

Previously, Andrew was the General Manager of Banking for National Australia Bank in Hong Kong. where he oversaw the private banking, commercial banking, and retail banking businesses. Andrew served on NAB's Asian leadership committee, asset and liabilities committee (ALCO). and chaired NAB's Asian investment committee. He oversaw the acquisition of a licensed boutique asset management firm in Hong Kong that specialised in alpha generating strategies from optimised sector allocations. Andrew was an approved alternate bank CEO by Hong Kong's banking regulator. Prior to this, Andrew worked for Westpac, JP Morgan and investment bank Jardine Fleming. Andrew also founded and successfully grew an Australasian technology consultancy company for 9 years.

In 2015, Andrew founded not-for-profit Community Education Abroad (CEDA), which brings high school children from all over the world to teach primary school in Cambodia, as part of their Community Action Service (CAS) requirements.

Andrew holds an MBA from The University of Sydney. He has made over 25 appearances in the media including the South China Morning Post and the Australian Financial Review. Since 2010, Andrew has served as adjunct faculty at Macquarie University's Graduate School of Management and is also a Visiting Scholar at HKUST's Business School teaching the course "Energy Economics and Geopolitics". In 2018, Andrew was appointed to the United Nations' ESCAP Banking & Finance Task Force. Andrew is also a current or former board member of several private investment companies. Andrew also serves on several not-for-profit boards including the Australian Chamber of Commerce in HK (currently as chair) and two school boards in Asia. Andrew is the deputy chairman and treasurer of the Australian International School in Hong Kong, and in 2018 was awarded "Board of the Year (NFP)" by the HK Institute of Directors. Andrew has lectured on the Australian Institute of Company Directors International Company Directors course since 2012.

FORMAL QUALIFICATIONS

MBA (Finance, Economics). University of Sydney, 1994.

Bachelor of Science (Computer Science, Mathematics), Oral Roberts University, USA 1987.

DIRECTORSHIPS AND PROFESSIONAL AFFILIATIONS

Australian International School HK 2010- (Deputy Chairman and Treasurer 2019-) Chairman, Australian International School HK Governance Committee 2011-2018 Director, Australian Chamber of Commerce HK 2008- (Chairman 2017-2020) Member, United Nations ESCAP Banking & Finance Task Force 2018- Member, Cyberport Advisory Panel, 2017-

Adjunct Faculty. Macquarie Graduate School of Management 2010-

Visiting Scholar, HKUST MBA 2018

Member, Mensa International 2001-

Member, Association of International Petroleum Negotiators 2017- Economic advisor to Australian Consul-General HK 2008-2009

Selected as one of 50 Leading Australians in Asia, Global Australians Asia 50 Summit 2009

Member, Australian Institute of Company Directors 2009-

Media profile, with over 30 media appearances on TV, radio and local and international print 2008-