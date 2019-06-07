Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AustChina : Changes to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 01:08am EDT

7 June 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Changes to Board of Directors

AustChina Holdings Limited (AUH) wishes to advise that both Mr Anthony Chan and Mr Nick Bolkus have resigned from the Board as Directors today, and Mr Daniel Chan has been elected as the new Chairman of the Company.

Mr Anthony Chan has been a Director and the Chairman of the Company since 22 November 2013 and has unreservedly supported the Company, both with effort and financially, since that time. Mr Chan's resignation allows him more time to focus on opportunities for the Company as well as his other business activities. He remains a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Mr Nick Bolkus has also been a Director since 22 November 2013 and has served as Deputy Chairman since his appointment. Mr Bolkus resigns to focus on his other business activities.

Mr Daniel Chan commented that "both Mr A Chan and Mr N Bolkus have contributed much effort and support to the Company and we thank them for their service and commitment, and wish them well for their future endeavours".

Yours faithfully,

Daniel Chan - Chairman

Further information:

Andrew Fogg - Chief Executive Officer

Bruce Patrick - Chief Operating Officer

AustChina Holdings Limited

ABN 20 075 877 075

Level 16, 344 Queen Brisbane Queensland 4000 GPO Box 762 Brisbane Queensland 4001 Australia

T +61 7 3229 6606 info@austchinaholdings.com www.austchinaholdings.com

Disclaimer

AustChina Holdings Limited published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 05:07:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Eats will soon be available from app
AQ
01:28aEXCLUSIVE : Facebook suspends app pre-installs on Huawei phones
RE
01:27aSwiss drugmaker Novartis names new drug division head
RE
01:26aAFCON : Super Eagles battle-ready for Warriors in Asaba
AQ
01:25aDAAR COMMUNICATIONS : Outrage as NBC Suspends Daar's Licence
AQ
01:25aFIDELITY BANK : to Launch Special Facility for Auto Traders
AQ
01:25aOANDO : Analysts Decry Continued Occupation of Oando's Head Office by Security Personnel
AQ
01:25aDAAR COMMUNICATIONS : Dokpesi storms NASS, calls for holistic review of NBC law
AQ
01:25aMARUBENI : Azuri to Invest $26m on Business Expansion in Africa
AQ
01:25aUNION BANK : of Nigeria Shareholders Meet to Restructure Balance Sheet
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEYOND MEAT INC : BEYOND MEAT : sees sales more than doubling in 2019, shares jump 21%
2As Mexico-U.S. talks progress, markets rise on hopes a deal could be close
3TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Trump tariffs may steer Mexican cows away from U.S. beef supply
4BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Toyota to launch ultra-compact battery vehicle, tie up with China's CATL
5KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP : KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Receives Regulatory Approval for Uruguay Acquisition
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About