AustChina : Changes to Board of Directors

7 June 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

Changes to Board of Directors

AustChina Holdings Limited (AUH) wishes to advise that both Mr Anthony Chan and Mr Nick Bolkus have resigned from the Board as Directors today, and Mr Daniel Chan has been elected as the new Chairman of the Company.

Mr Anthony Chan has been a Director and the Chairman of the Company since 22 November 2013 and has unreservedly supported the Company, both with effort and financially, since that time. Mr Chan's resignation allows him more time to focus on opportunities for the Company as well as his other business activities. He remains a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Mr Nick Bolkus has also been a Director since 22 November 2013 and has served as Deputy Chairman since his appointment. Mr Bolkus resigns to focus on his other business activities.

Mr Daniel Chan commented that "both Mr A Chan and Mr N Bolkus have contributed much effort and support to the Company and we thank them for their service and commitment, and wish them well for their future endeavours".

Yours faithfully,

Daniel Chan - Chairman

Further information:

Andrew Fogg - Chief Executive Officer Bruce Patrick - Chief Operating Officer

AustChina Holdings Limited

ABN 20 075 877 075

Level 16, 344 Queen Brisbane Queensland 4000 • GPO Box 762 Brisbane Queensland 4001 Australia

T +61 7 3229 6606 • info@austchinaholdings.com• www.austchinaholdings.com