Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AustChina : Directors Interest – Andrew MacIntosh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 08:43am EDT

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

ABN

20 075 877 075

Date of Notice

04 July 2019

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Andrew Keith Macintosh

Date of appointment

04 July 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3X Page 1

Appendix 3X

Initial Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of Securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nil

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3X Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

AustChina Holdings Limited published this content on 04 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 12:42:26 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:28aARAFURA RESOURCES : Thor Mining Plc - JERVOIS VANADIUM PROJECT DEVELOPMENT PLAN
AQ
09:28aMULLEN GROUP LTD. : Announces Acquisitions of Trucking/Logistics Companies Based in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia
AQ
09:28aBEMETALS : Commences core drilling program at the pangeni copper exploration project
AQ
09:28aAZTEC MINERALS : Closes Private Placement Financing and Grants Stock Options
AQ
09:28aCMC METALS : Announces New $300,000 $0.05 Unit Private Placement and $525,000 $0.075 Flow-Through Private Placement and Update on Shares for Debt Settlement
AQ
09:27aWilliam Hill to close British betting shops, cut jobs after curbs
RE
09:27a21C METALS : Announces NI 43-101 Initial Resource Report for the East Bull Palladium Project
AQ
09:27aIRONBARK ZINC : Share Purchase Plan Offer Letter
AQ
09:25aADIDAS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:24aBP : Lightsource BP makes major Brazil solar acquisition
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China says existing U.S. tariffs must be removed for a trade deal
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : China's Centurium Capital raises over $2 billion from GIC, Temasek, others
3OUTOTEC OYJ : Combination of Outotec and Metso Minerals - Metso Flow Control to Become an Independent Company
4BANCO SANTANDER : In Brexit Britain, battling home lenders chase risk and pensioners
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : in hot water over splashy Australian phone ads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About