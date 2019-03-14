AustChina : Half Yearly Report 31 December 2018

AUSTCHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Your directors present their report on the consolidated entity ("the Group") consisting of AustChina Holdings Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

DIRECTORS

The following persons were directors of AustChina Holdings Limited during the whole of the financial half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Name Anthony Chan

Position

Period of Directorship

Nick Bolkus

George Lam Daniel Chan William Ko Ron Marks

Non-Executive Chairman Non-Executive Deputy Chairman Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director Non-Executive Director

Appointed 22 November 2013

Appointed 22 November 2013

Appointed 22 November 2013

Appointed 22 November 2013

Appointed 5 December 2018

Resigned 29 November 2018

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The profit after income tax of the Group for the half-year was $3,367,820 (2017: loss $484,423) after recognising a profit of $3,901,128 on the sale of Assets classified as held for resale and recognising $52,881 expense from share of loss from equity accounted investment (2017: $107,043).

Exploration activities in the half-year were limited to desktop studies and management of field facilities. The lower number of coal tenements in the financial year ended June 2018 reduced the exploration tenement holding costs in the current period.

The company has focused on identifying and evaluating opportunities in the resources sector at a time where the resources sector generally is under some pressure globally.

STRATEGIC DIRECTION

The Company's key strategic focuses are:

1. Acquisition of a suitable project to provide cash flow in the short to medium term;

2. Exploration and development of existing coal projects for the creating of longer-term shareholder value;

3. Seek opportunities in the energy sector;

4. Seek opportunities in the resources sector; and

5. Commodity trading to pursue short-to-medium term revenue opportunities.

ACTIVITIES RELATED TO ENERGY PROJECTS

Coal

AustChina retains 3 coal exploration permits centred on its Blackall Coal Project. The permits are:

EPC1625 EPC1719 EPC1993

No new field activities were undertaken during the period.

AustChina is keeping expenditure to minimal required levels whilst reviewing ways to bring value from its Blackall Coal project including potential for use of the coal for on-surface gasification.

Statutory reporting and where relevant relinquishments of sub-blocks have been made in accordance with the conditions of the various exploration permits.

Petroleum

On 7 March 2018 AustChina Holdings Limited (ASX: AUH) announced that it had signed an Option Deed for the sale of AustChina's 100% owned subsidiary Surat Gas Pty Ltd and the option was exercised on 20

March 2018. Surat Gas Pty Ltd held three Authorities to Prospect for Petroleum (ATPs): ATPs 1072, 1095 and 1098.

Following further negotiations, a final price of $5.1 million was agreed and part payment of $2.1 million was received. The final settlement took place on 28 September 2018.

On settlement the Company received a further $1.0 million cash payment and agreed to apply the remaining balance of the purchase price to:

Acquire 5% of the issued capital of Sector Projects Pty Ltd (Sector), a Queensland exploration company related to the Purchaser, for $1.0 million; and

Acquire a $1.0m Convertible Note. The Note is for a term of 1 year at 8% interest and is secured by a Tenement Mortgage over 2 tenements controlled by Sector (through a wholly owned subsidiary).

Sector holds EPMs 18628, 18644, 18645, and 18647 together with EPMs 26419 and 26463 held in 100% owned subsidiary Sector Projects Australia Pty Ltd. The permits (collectively the Gregory Project) are in North West Queensland with copper mineralisation being the primary target.

Sector has over the last three years undertaken three ground-based geophysical surveys and a 6-hole diamond drill programme, with more drilling planned in the 2019 exploration season. Sector's strategy is to build on previous interpretations and results of work in the area.

This opportunity allows the Company to participate in the early stages of exploration of this project and offers the opportunity (but not a right or obligation) for further participation in future capital raisings. The Company views copper as a strategic mineral for investment.

Biogas

AustChina has a shareholding in Utilitas Group Pty Ltd (Utilitas) of just over 25%.

Utilitas is a privately-owned company focused on the emerging biogas industry in Australasia and represents a unique opportunity for AustChina as it provides an additional investment in the energy and resources sector to diversify its existing portfolio.

In the last quarter of calendar 2018 Utilitas successfully designed, procured, installed and commissioned a pilot Continuously Stirred Tank Reactor (CSTR) biogas plant, initially to produce enough digestate for commercial trials of a high value liquid fertiliser product.

Utilitas continues to progress the first two regional bioHub projects, Casino in Northern NSW and Bundaberg in Queensland, through financial close with project financiers

The Bundaberg bioHub is being advanced with the assistance of funding from the Queensland Government Biofutures Acceleration Program (BAP).

Demand for new regional infrastructure such as Utilitas bioHubs that convert organic waste to energy, jobs and value is building as industry and communities experience increased pressure from electricity and gas prices and supply risks.

Events subsequent to reporting date

There have been no significant events subsequent to reporting date.

Rounding of amounts

The company is of a kind referred to in Corporations Instrument 2016/191, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, relating to 'rounding-off'. Amounts in this report have been rounded off in accordance with that Corporations Instrument to the nearest thousand dollars, or in certain cases, the nearest dollar.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 4.

This report is made in accordance with a resolution of directors.

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

As lead auditor for the review of the financial report of AustChina Holdings Limited for the half-year ended 31 December 2018, I declare that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, there have been no contraventions of:

(i) the auditor independence requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 in relation to the review; and

(ii) any applicable code of professional conduct in relation to the review.

