Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AustChina : Sale of Surat Gas – Condition Notice Issued

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 01:07am CEST

28 August 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

SALE OF SURAT GAS PTY LTD - CONDITION DATE SATISFIED

On 7 March 2018 AustChina Holdings Limited (ASX: AUH) announced that it had signed an Option Deed for the sale of AustChina's 100 % owned subsidiary Surat Gas Pty Ltd (ASX announcement: "AustChina Signs Option Deed for the Sale of Surat Gas Pty Ltd").

On 20 March 2018 AustChina announced that it had received notice that the purchaser has exercised its Option under the Option Deed (ASX Announcement: "Sale of Surat Gas Pty Ltd - Buyer Exercises Option").

Several extensions to the Condition and Completion dates were granted by the Company with the latest ASX Announcement on 22 August advising other terms of the transaction were being negotiated and the Company hoped to finalise by 28 August 2018.

The Company wishes to advise, in order to bring a timely resolution to close out the transaction, both parties have agreed to a price of Five Million One Hundred Thousand Dollars ($5.1 million).

The Purchaser has last night advised it has obtained finance to its satisfaction and will now move to Completion, which will take place today. The Company will receive an initial payment of $2 million today with the balance of funds being paid no later than 28 September 2018.

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Chan - Chairman

Further information:

Andrew Fogg - Chief Executive OfficerBruce Patrick - Chief Operating Officer

AustChina Holdings Limited

ABN 20 075 877 075

Level 16, 344 Queen Brisbane Queensland 4000 GPO Box 762 Brisbane Queensland 4001 Australia T +61 7 3229 6606 info@austchinaholdings.com www.austchinaholdings.com

Disclaimer

AustChina Holdings Limited published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 23:06:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21aGLOBAL GEOSCIENCE : Successful Production of Premium Quality Boric Acid
AQ
02:18aROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against Impinj, Inc.
BU
02:17aLIONHUB : Final Director's Interest Notice - Jamie Khoo
PU
02:16aPERPETUAL ENERGY INC. : Announces Defence of Opportunistic Claims Relating to Sequoia Resources Corp. and Seeks Summary Dismissal of All Claims
AQ
02:13aCHILEAN METALS : CMX Regrets TSXV Decision to Halt Trading
AQ
02:12aQATAR ISLAMIC BANK QPSC : QSE jumps 3.8% on banks’ strong gains
AQ
02:12aFIRSTENERGY : to Provide $1.1 Billion in Bankruptcy Settlement
DJ
02:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : Man United ratings as Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku go missing against Spurs
AQ
02:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : Red alert as Manchester United crash to 3-0 home defeat to Spurs
AQ
02:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : Jose Mourinho claims Manchester United have solidarity after demoralising defeat to Tottenham
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
2BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA SPA : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlantia S.p.A. -..
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : and Uber Extend Collaboration to Automated Vehicle Technologies

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.