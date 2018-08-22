Log in
AustChina : Surat Gas – Final Stages

08/22/2018 | 03:37am CEST

22 August 2018

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

SALE OF SURAT GAS PTY LTD - FINAL STAGES

On 7 March 2018 AustChina Holdings Limited (ASX: AUH) announced that it had signed an Option Deed for the sale of AustChina's 100 % owned subsidiary Surat Gas Pty Ltd (ASX announcement: "AustChina Signs Option Deed for the Sale of Surat Gas Pty Ltd").

On 20 March 2018 AustChina announced that it had received notice that the purchaser has exercised its Option under the Option Deed (ASX Announcement: "Sale of Surat Gas Pty Ltd - Buyer Exercises Option").

There have been several extensions to the Condition and Completion dates granted by the company with the latest ASX Announcement on 9 July 2018 placing the Condition Date to 21 August and Completion date by 28 August 2018.

The company wishes to advise that the Parties have extended the Conditions Date and are negotiating other terms of the transaction, which the Company hopes to finalise by 28 August 2018.

Shareholders are cautioned that completion of the transaction remains conditional on the purchaser obtaining finance to its satisfaction.

Yours faithfully,

Anthony Chan - Chairman

Further information:

Andrew Fogg - Chief Executive OfficerBruce Patrick - Chief Operating Officer

AustChina Holdings Limited

ABN 20 075 877 075

Level 16, 344 Queen Brisbane Queensland 4000 GPO Box 762 Brisbane Queensland 4001 Australia T +61 7 3229 6606 info@austchinaholdings.com www.austchinaholdings.com

Disclaimer

AustChina Holdings Limited published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 01:36:02 UTC
