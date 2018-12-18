Austal USA Awarded LCS 36 and 38

Mobile, Ala., Dec. 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

After delivering an unprecedented three Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships this year, Austal USA was awarded a contract by the U.S. Navy today to build two additional LCS for the US Navy fleet – bringing the total to four LCS awarded to Austal USA in 2018. The specific value of each contract is under the congressional cost cap of $584 million per ship.

“To be awarded two more LCS contracts before the end of the year is beyond exciting,” said Austal USA President Craig Perciavalle. “This contract directly reflects the confidence the U.S. Navy has in Austal USA and our supplier base of over 10,000 nationwide and our ability to build highly capable ships at an affordable cost.”

With eight delivered, six under construction, and three awaiting start of construction, these two additional ships represent Austal USA’s eighteenth and nineteenth ships in the class.

“The skill, hard work, and dedication of our employees is second to none and strengthens as we continue to play an important role in helping build the Navy’s 355-ship fleet,” said Perciavalle.

As the Littoral Combat Ship’s role continues to take shape as a key component to the Navy’s ability to gain sea control through distributed lethality, Austal USA continues to deliver ships on-time and on-budget to support the needs of the fleet. The Independence-variant LCS, along with Austal USA’s highly-successful Expeditionary Fast Transport (EPF), are designed, constructed, and well positioned to meet the needs of the fleet today and into the future. The flexibility and capacity of the Austal USA shipyard, the Independence-variant LCS and the EPF are well suited to rapidly and efficiently support the Navy’s desired fleet of 355 ships with affordable solutions.

Attachment

Michelle Bowden Austal USA (251) 445-7304 michelle.bowden@austalusa.com