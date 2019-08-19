Austan Goolsbee to Keynote NIRI-Chicago 2019 Investor Relations Workshop: ‘Vision 20/20: The Future of IR'

The Chicago chapter of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI-Chicago) will hold its annual Investor Relations (IR) Workshop on Friday, September 20 at the Metropolitan, Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive, 66th Floor, Chicago.

“This year’s workshop will be a blockbuster,” said Michael Ferreter, IR Workshop co-chair. “Our luncheon speaker, visionary and prominent economist Austan Goolsbee, will offer his views on Economic Innovation: Keeping Corporations Competitive in the 21st Century. This topic is more relevant than ever before as our companies cope with constant change in everything from economic policy and global trade dynamics to fast-advancing technologies and shifting consumer and investor behaviors.”

“Our morning keynoter, NIRI CEO Gary LaBranche, will set the day’s tone by focusing on the evolving future of investor relations,” said Heather J. Wietzel, IRC, IR Workshop co-chair. “NIRI’s recent Think Tank Report: The Disruption Opportunity, emphasized the importance of investor relations officers becoming trusted strategic advisors. IR Workshop attendees are sure to end the day with many useful insights for their IR careers.”

Austan Goolsbee is known for his roles as chairman of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors (2010-2011) and professor of economics, University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He will discuss the influence of Washington policy decisions on the competitiveness of various industries, the outlook for the economy, key macroeconomic factors, dealing with uncertainty, regulatory burdens, the increasing federal deficit, and some of the other major challenges facing corporations.

Gary LaBranche, FASAE, CAE, joined NIRI as its president and chief executive officer in 2017. He represents NIRI to regulators, lawmakers, the media and other audiences. Under his leadership, NIRI has launched the “IR Competency Suite” of online courses, the Think Tank on the Future of Investor Relations, and an investor and issuer “invitational forum” that facilitated dialogue about the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) information to the capital markets and other stakeholders.

The 2019 IR Workshop also features informative panel discussions, including:

ESG Perspectives in View: The panel will deliver insightful views on ESG programs and communications through the lens of buy-side institutional investors, as well as from investor relations officers with varying levels of experience handling ESG topics.

The Changing Landscape of Buy-Side Access: Companies’ access to the buy side has been constrained by the European Union’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) II and increases in passive investing. We’ll explore changes in how the buy-side engages with issuers and screens IR officers’ access requests. You’ll hear tips on how to successfully obtain meetings and best practices from buy-side and IR professionals.

Shareholder Activism: Campaigns of Tomorrow: Activism will never go away – so it’s important to be prepared as activists continually evolve their themes, tactics and targets. This panel will compare past activist campaigns to potential campaigns of today, while providing advice to help prepare IR officers to handle these future situations.

NIRI-Chicago’s annual full-day IR Workshop is open to the public and attracts attendees from throughout the Midwest. The event begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 20 with registration, breakfast and an exhibitor showcase of the latest IR services. The cost is $225 for NIRI-Chicago members and $300 for non-members, with $50 “early bird” savings for those who register by Friday, August 23. Additional information and registration information can be found on the NIRI-Chicago 2019 IR Workshop webpage.

