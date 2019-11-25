Austar Gold : Update to listed medicine ingredients in November 2019

|
AVENA FATUA
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
AVENA SATIVA
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
BARLEY
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
BARLEY BRAN
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
BARLEY GERM
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
BENZYL ALCOHOL
|
Extension of purpose
|
BOVINE SODIUM CHONDROITIN SULFATE
|
Extension of purpose
|
CANDIDA UTILIS
|
Extension of purpose
|
CETYLPYRIDINIUM
|
Extension of purpose
|
CINNAMOMUM CAMPHORA
|
Aligned with the Poisons Standard (SUSMP)
|
HORDEUM DISTICHON
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
HORDEUM VULGARE
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
MALTODEXTRIN
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
METHYLISOTHIAZOLINONE
|
Aligned with the Poisons Standard (SUSMP)
|
OAT
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
OAT BRAN
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
OATMEAL COLLOIDAL
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
PREGELATINISED WHEAT STARCH
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
RYE
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
SACCHARIN
|
Less restrictive requirements
|
SECALE CEREALE
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
SHARK CHONDROITIN SULFATE
|
Extension of purpose
|
SHARK SODIUM CHONDROITIN SULFATE
|
Extension of purpose
|
SODIUM CHLORIDE
|
Less restrictive requirements
|
SODIUM CHONDROITIN SULFATE
|
Extension of purpose
|
TRITICUM AESTIVUM
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
TRITICUM DURUM
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
WHEAT
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
WHEAT BRAN
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
WHEAT DEXTRIN
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
WHEAT GERM
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
WHEAT GERM GLYCERIDES
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
WHEAT SPROUT
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
|
WHEAR STARCH
|
Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders