Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Austar Gold : Update to listed medicine ingredients in November 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 06:03pm EST

An updated version of the Therapeutic Goods (Permissible Ingredients) Determination was registered on the Federal Register of Legislation in November 2019. The updated determination is titled the Therapeutic Goods (Permissible Ingredients) Determination (No. 3) 2019. A total of 40 changes have been made in the updated Determination. These changes include:

  • Addition of 6 new ingredient entries.
  • Changes to 34 existing ingredient entries to make requirements clearer and less restrictive.

A complete list of changes to ingredients is below.

Alignment of gluten requirements with labelling orders

The requirements relating to the declaration of gluten on medicine labels were removed from the Permissible Ingredients Determination as the requirement exist in the labelling orders: Therapeutic Goods Order No. 69 - General requirements for labels of medicines (TGO 69) and Therapeutic Goods Order No. 92 - Standard for labels of non-prescription medicines (TGO 92).

This does not change the need to declare gluten on medicine labels in some circumstances. Sponsors must continue to comply with the gluten requirements specified in the relevant labelling order. Labels must fully comply with all provisions in either the old or the new Order. A label cannot selectively comply with parts of multiple Orders. See Labelling changes: information for sponsors about the transition period for labelling orders.

New ingredients

  • 2,5-dimethyl-4-ethoxy-3(2h)-furanone
  • 2-ethyl-N-methyl-N-(3-methylphenyl) butanamide
  • Hexylresorcinol
  • Nicotinamide riboside chloride
  • Palmidrol
  • Styrallyl propionate

Changed ingredients

Ingredient Reason for update
AVENA FATUA Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
AVENA SATIVA Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
BARLEY Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
BARLEY BRAN Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
BARLEY GERM Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
BENZYL ALCOHOL Extension of purpose
BOVINE SODIUM CHONDROITIN SULFATE Extension of purpose
CANDIDA UTILIS Extension of purpose
CETYLPYRIDINIUM Extension of purpose
CINNAMOMUM CAMPHORA Aligned with the Poisons Standard (SUSMP)
HORDEUM DISTICHON Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
HORDEUM VULGARE Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
MALTODEXTRIN Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
METHYLISOTHIAZOLINONE Aligned with the Poisons Standard (SUSMP)
OAT Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
OAT BRAN Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
OATMEAL COLLOIDAL Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
PREGELATINISED WHEAT STARCH Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
RYE Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
SACCHARIN Less restrictive requirements
SECALE CEREALE Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
SHARK CHONDROITIN SULFATE Extension of purpose
SHARK SODIUM CHONDROITIN SULFATE Extension of purpose
SODIUM CHLORIDE Less restrictive requirements
SODIUM CHONDROITIN SULFATE Extension of purpose
TRITICUM AESTIVUM Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
TRITICUM DURUM Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
WHEAT Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
WHEAT BRAN Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
WHEAT DEXTRIN Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
WHEAT GERM Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
WHEAT GERM GLYCERIDES Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
WHEAT SPROUT Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders
WHEAR STARCH Alignment of gluten requirement with labelling orders

Disclaimer

TGA - Therapeutic Goods Administration published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 23:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:04pPresident Trump Signs Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, First National Anti-Cruelty Law
GL
07:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Astellas Announces the Approval of XTANDI by the China National Medical Products Administration
PU
07:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Stem Cell Product HLCM051 for ARDS Orphan Regenerative Medicine Official Designation by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare
PU
07:01pCAMURUS PUBL : announces new study results showing superior patient reported outcomes with Buvidal versus standard of care in treatment of opioid dependence
AQ
07:01pS&P GLOBAL : Safehold Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
07:01pRosen, a Global Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Plantronics, Inc. – PLT
GL
07:01pROSEN, A GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Reminds Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ABEO
GL
07:01pThailand to Evaluate Milrem Robotics' THeMIS RCV
BU
07:00pKovach Enclosure Systems Creates Collaboration Between Construction Industry Veteran and Long-Time Businessman
BU
06:58pCHINA HOUSEHOLD : Updated on business operation and update on winding up petition
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : Activist investors to pressure privately held Palantir on human rights
2WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : Australia's Westpac loses top two executives in money-laundering scandal
3Pelosi says U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal is 'within range'
4AUSTAR GOLD : Update to listed medicine ingredients in November 2019
5JAPAN EXCHANGE : Stem Cell Product HLCM051 for ARDS Orphan Regenerative Medicine Official Designation by th..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group