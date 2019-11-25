Austar Gold : Update to listed medicine ingredients in November 2019

An updated version of the Therapeutic Goods (Permissible Ingredients) Determination was registered on the Federal Register of Legislation in November 2019. The updated determination is titled the Therapeutic Goods (Permissible Ingredients) Determination (No. 3) 2019. A total of 40 changes have been made in the updated Determination. These changes include:

Addition of 6 new ingredient entries.

Changes to 34 existing ingredient entries to make requirements clearer and less restrictive.

A complete list of changes to ingredients is below.

Alignment of gluten requirements with labelling orders

The requirements relating to the declaration of gluten on medicine labels were removed from the Permissible Ingredients Determination as the requirement exist in the labelling orders: Therapeutic Goods Order No. 69 - General requirements for labels of medicines (TGO 69) and Therapeutic Goods Order No. 92 - Standard for labels of non-prescription medicines (TGO 92).

This does not change the need to declare gluten on medicine labels in some circumstances. Sponsors must continue to comply with the gluten requirements specified in the relevant labelling order. Labels must fully comply with all provisions in either the old or the new Order. A label cannot selectively comply with parts of multiple Orders. See Labelling changes: information for sponsors about the transition period for labelling orders.

New ingredients

2,5-dimethyl-4-ethoxy-3(2h)-furanone

2-ethyl-N-methyl-N-(3-methylphenyl) butanamide

Hexylresorcinol

Nicotinamide riboside chloride

Palmidrol

Styrallyl propionate

Changed ingredients