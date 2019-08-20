Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Austin City Council considers spending taxpayer dollars on abortion travel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 07:02am EDT

AUSTIN, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Members of Austin City Council announced an initiative to use taxpayer dollars to drive women to and from their abortion appointments.  The city will consider granting up to $150,000 to anti-Life organizations that pay for transportation, lodging, and childcare for women seeking abortions.

Austin City Council seeks to circumvent a recently passed state law that prohibits taxpayer money from supporting abortion businesses and their affiliates.  Council members proposed a radical amendment to next year’s budget that would funnel $150,000 through the Austin Public Health Department, not to fund abortions directly, but to fund organizations that abet the abortion industry by providing transportation and other services to women seeking abortions.  Members of the city council said they crafted the pro-abortion policy specifically to thumb their noses at the Pro-Life towns that have recently banned abortion by declaring themselves “Mother and Unborn Child Sanctuary Cities.”

Pro-abortion groups such as The Lilith Fund, whose stated reason for existence is to raise money to push abortion onto low-income women, collaborated to lobby for this gross abuse of taxpayer dollars in a petty response to the sincere efforts of Pro-Life towns across Texas to become “Mother and Unborn Child Sanctuary Cities.”  A Lilith Fund representative told the pro-abortion Austin Chronicle that Waskom’s courageous ordinance served as the inspiration behind the latest anti-Life exploitation of taxpayer funds.

Pro-Life communities must seize the opportunity currently before them.  Pro-Lifers must not cede ground at any level of government to those who would irreparably harm women and preborn children in their communities.

This grotesque news out of Austin is another example of the abortion industry exploiting taxpayers to profit off vulnerable women and kill preborn children.  Now is the time for Americans everywhere to protect unborn children in their communities.  Pro-Life Texans can contact Texas Right to Life to pursue the “Mother and Unborn Child Sanctuary City” ordinance.

Kimberlyn Schwartz
Texas Right to Life
7137825433
KSchwartz@TexasRightToLife.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:18aResearchers to Present New Data on Appili Therapeutics Infectious Disease Programs at the 2019 Military Health System Research Symposium
BU
07:17aSENETAS : Germany bans Microsoft products in schools
PU
07:17aAGORA S A : Yieldbird appoints Robert Larsson as Chief Revenue Officer
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Continuing connected transactions sale of paper cigarette packages and provision of paper cigarette packages processing services
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Announcement of the results for the three and six months ended 30 june 2019
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement - share purchase pursuant to the share award scheme
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Voluntary announcement becoming a constituent of hang seng composite index series
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Results of court hearing for sanctioning the scheme
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Supplemental announcement in relation to the annual results announcement and the annual report for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
07:17aHONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : Resignation of director and appointment of director
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2Johnson puts health service off limits in potential U.S. trade deal
3MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
4ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG: Strong revenue growth of 43.3% with EBITDA of..
5BAKKAFROST : Bakkafrost second quarter core profit drops 17%, but beats forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group