Austin Film Festival : Reveals First Wave of Films for 25th Anniversary, Including Retrospective Presented by Roger Corman and Robert Rodriguez

Austin Film Festival (AFF), the premier film festival recognizing writers’ and filmmakers’ contributions to film, television, and new media, announced today the first wave of films to be included in their 2018 program taking place October 25 to November 1 including Boy Erased, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Cannes Palme D’or winner Shoplifters.

World Premieres include The Black String, Fishbowl, Speaking in Tongues, and Fathers of Football.

As part of its retrospective series, AFF will screen Roger Corman’s Rock All Night, presented by Robert Rodriguez and Corman himself, Extraordinary Contribution to Filmmaking honoree.

The complete list of programming will be announced in late September.

AFF FIRST WAVE:

The Black String

World Premiere

Writers: Brian Hanson, Richard Handley

Director: Brian Hanson

Starring: Frankie Muniz, Cullen Douglas, Chelsea Edmundson

Boy Erased

Writer/Director: Joel Edgerton

Starring: Lucas Hedges, Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Writers: Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty

Director: Marielle Heller

Starring: Melissa McCarthy, Richard E. Grant, Julie Ann Emery

Fathers of Football

World Premiere

Director: Bradley Beesley

Fishbowl

World Premiere

Writers: Stephen Kinigopoulos, Piero Iberti, Bennett Elliott

Directors: Stephen Kinigopoulos, Alexa Kinigopoulos

Starring: Rick Kain, Belle Shickle, Emily Peachey, Caroline Coleman

Little Woods

Writer/Director: Nia DaCosta

Starring: Tessa Thompson, Lily James, Lance Reddick

The Long Dumb Road

Writers: Hannah Fidell, Carson Mell

Director: Hannah Fidell

Starring: Tony Revolori, Jason Mantzoukas, Taissa Farmiga, Ron Livingston

Rock All Night (1957) presented by Roger Corman and Robert Rodriguez

Writer: Charles B. Griffith

Director: Roger Corman

Shoplifters

Writer/Director: Hirokazu Koreeda

Starring: Lily Franky, Ando Sakura, Matsuoka Mayu

Speaking in Tongues

World Premiere

Writers: Nathan Deming, Lawrie Doran

Director: Nathan Deming

ABOUT AUSTIN FILM FESTIVAL:

Austin Film Festival (AFF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the art, craft and business of writers and filmmakers, recognizing their contributions to film, television and new media. AFF is supported in part by the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin Economic Development Department and the Texas Commission on the Arts. All attendees and events are based on permitting schedules and are subject to change and/or cancellation without notice. To apply for press credentials, please complete this form. Badges and passes are available for purchase at www.austinfilmfestival.com or by phone at 1-800-310-FEST.

