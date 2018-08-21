Austin Film Festival : Reveals First Wave of Films for 25th Anniversary, Including Retrospective Presented by Roger Corman and Robert Rodriguez

Austin Film Festival (AFF), the premier film festival recognizing
writers’ and filmmakers’ contributions to film, television, and new
media, announced today the first wave of films to be included in their
2018 program taking place October 25 to November 1 including Boy
Erased, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, and Cannes Palme D’or
winner Shoplifters.
World Premieres include The Black String, Fishbowl, Speaking
in Tongues, and Fathers of Football.
As part of its retrospective series, AFF will screen Roger Corman’s Rock
All Night, presented by Robert Rodriguez and Corman himself,
Extraordinary Contribution to Filmmaking honoree.
The complete list of programming will be announced in late September.
AFF FIRST WAVE:
The Black String
World Premiere
Writers: Brian
Hanson, Richard Handley
Director: Brian Hanson
Starring:
Frankie Muniz, Cullen Douglas, Chelsea Edmundson
Boy Erased
Writer/Director: Joel Edgerton
Starring:
Lucas Hedges, Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Writers: Nicole Holofcener,
Jeff Whitty
Director: Marielle Heller
Starring: Melissa
McCarthy, Richard E. Grant, Julie Ann Emery
Fathers of Football
World Premiere
Director:
Bradley Beesley
Fishbowl
World Premiere
Writers: Stephen
Kinigopoulos, Piero Iberti, Bennett Elliott
Directors: Stephen
Kinigopoulos, Alexa Kinigopoulos
Starring: Rick Kain, Belle
Shickle, Emily Peachey, Caroline Coleman
Little Woods
Writer/Director: Nia DaCosta
Starring:
Tessa Thompson, Lily James, Lance Reddick
The Long Dumb Road
Writers: Hannah Fidell, Carson Mell
Director:
Hannah Fidell
Starring: Tony Revolori, Jason Mantzoukas, Taissa
Farmiga, Ron Livingston
Rock All Night (1957) presented by Roger Corman and
Robert Rodriguez
Writer: Charles B. Griffith
Director:
Roger Corman
Shoplifters
Writer/Director: Hirokazu Koreeda
Starring:
Lily Franky, Ando Sakura, Matsuoka Mayu
Speaking in Tongues
World Premiere
Writers:
Nathan Deming, Lawrie Doran
Director: Nathan Deming
