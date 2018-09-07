Log in
Austin Industries : Bridge & Road Wins National Safety Award

09/07/2018 | 01:27am CEST

Austin Bridge & Road was recently awarded the National Associated General Contractors of America Safety Award (NASA) for achieving less than 25 percent below the division incident rate, as well as a Certificate of Commendation from the AGC for Excellence in Safety!

Austin Bridge & Road also received the Texas Bluebonnet Award, a public and private company state award in its inaugural year and given to any contractor or TxDOT office that meets the 25 percent below the divisionincident rate. At Austin, safety is our number-one core value, and we aim for every person on an Austin project site to go home in the same condition they arrived.

Disclaimer

Austin Industries Inc. published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 23:26:05 UTC
