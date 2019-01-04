Austin Regional Clinic Selects Notable Health to Advance New Artificial Intelligence Powered Physician-Patient Interaction Using the Apple Watch

Austin
Regional Clinical (ARC), a leading multispecialty medical group
based in Austin, Texas, announced it has engaged Notable
Health, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered health care company
that automates and digitizes physician-patient interactions, to help
improve patient engagement and reduce ARC physicians’ time entering data
into the group’s Epic Electronic Health Record (EHR).
To achieve these goals, ARC is leveraging Notable Health’s AI-powered
technology across multiple locations and specialties to quickly improve
data accuracy and physician-patient interactions. Notable Health’s
technology leverages an Apple Watch to document physician-patient
discussions and uses AI, machine learning, and natural language
processing to parse the conversation down to its relevant pieces and
accurately record these in the patient’s electronic file.
“ARC has long been a leader in adopting new technologies to help its
physicians provide the best patient care possible. We are excited to
work with them as they look to use Notable Health’s AI-powered wearable
technology to enhance their physicians’ clinical workflows, streamline
administrative tasks and improve patient data capture which will allow
them to spend more time with patients,” said Pranay Kapadia, Co-founder
and CEO of Notable Health. “Partnering with ARC is also a great example
of Notable Health’s ongoing efforts to expand the specialties we support
and ability to quickly implement our wearable technology with minimal IT
resources across a large, multi-specialty group’s enterprise EHR
platform.”
Notable Health’s technology acts as an “autopilot” for clinical
administration tasks that uses sophisticated AI to learn physician
behaviors and patterns and proactively assists with ICD-10 coding, E&M
billing, adherence to quality measures, and streamlining the routing of
orders. For in-visit findings, ARC physicians will use Apple Watch
device to capture audio during and after a patient visit. Data will be
automatically structured and entered into the correct EHR fields,
ensuring zero workflow interruption.
“We are always looking to deploy new technologies at ARC that will allow
our physicians to optimize their clinical and administrative workflows
resulting in overall better physician wellness and patient care,” said
Dr. Manish Naik, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer for ARC. “Notable
Health’s unique platform brings together AI, wearable, and voice
interface technologies that will allow us over time to better utilize
our existing IT systems, reduce strain on our physicians, and improve
the overall patient experience.”
About Austin Regional Clinic
Austin Regional Clinic is a multispecialty medical group committed to
providing comprehensive healthcare services throughout Central Texas.
Founded by three physicians in 1980, it now provides health care to over
475,000 area residents in 25 locations in ten cities, including both
primary and specialty care. For more information, visit www.austinregionalclinic.com.
About Notable Health
Notable Health is an AI-powered health care company that puts
appointments on autopilot. By analyzing historical patterns of practice,
Notable proactively automates away hundreds of manual repetitive tasks
like adding diagnoses, orders, templates, billing codes, and more. The
company has also developed technology that uses natural language
processing and voice recognition to capture audio from doctor-patient
interactions and structure it for inclusion in patient medical records.
For more information, visit www.notablehealth.com
or follow them on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005015/en/