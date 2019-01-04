Austin Regional Clinic Selects Notable Health to Advance New Artificial Intelligence Powered Physician-Patient Interaction Using the Apple Watch

Leading Texas Medical Group to Leverage Notable Health’s Wearable Technology to Help Improve Data Accuracy and Minimize Patient Interaction Interference

Austin Regional Clinical (ARC), a leading multispecialty medical group based in Austin, Texas, announced it has engaged Notable Health, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered health care company that automates and digitizes physician-patient interactions, to help improve patient engagement and reduce ARC physicians’ time entering data into the group’s Epic Electronic Health Record (EHR).

To achieve these goals, ARC is leveraging Notable Health’s AI-powered technology across multiple locations and specialties to quickly improve data accuracy and physician-patient interactions. Notable Health’s technology leverages an Apple Watch to document physician-patient discussions and uses AI, machine learning, and natural language processing to parse the conversation down to its relevant pieces and accurately record these in the patient’s electronic file.

“ARC has long been a leader in adopting new technologies to help its physicians provide the best patient care possible. We are excited to work with them as they look to use Notable Health’s AI-powered wearable technology to enhance their physicians’ clinical workflows, streamline administrative tasks and improve patient data capture which will allow them to spend more time with patients,” said Pranay Kapadia, Co-founder and CEO of Notable Health. “Partnering with ARC is also a great example of Notable Health’s ongoing efforts to expand the specialties we support and ability to quickly implement our wearable technology with minimal IT resources across a large, multi-specialty group’s enterprise EHR platform.”

Notable Health’s technology acts as an “autopilot” for clinical administration tasks that uses sophisticated AI to learn physician behaviors and patterns and proactively assists with ICD-10 coding, E&M billing, adherence to quality measures, and streamlining the routing of orders. For in-visit findings, ARC physicians will use Apple Watch device to capture audio during and after a patient visit. Data will be automatically structured and entered into the correct EHR fields, ensuring zero workflow interruption.

“We are always looking to deploy new technologies at ARC that will allow our physicians to optimize their clinical and administrative workflows resulting in overall better physician wellness and patient care,” said Dr. Manish Naik, MD, Chief Medical Information Officer for ARC. “Notable Health’s unique platform brings together AI, wearable, and voice interface technologies that will allow us over time to better utilize our existing IT systems, reduce strain on our physicians, and improve the overall patient experience.”

About Austin Regional Clinic

Austin Regional Clinic is a multispecialty medical group committed to providing comprehensive healthcare services throughout Central Texas. Founded by three physicians in 1980, it now provides health care to over 475,000 area residents in 25 locations in ten cities, including both primary and specialty care. For more information, visit www.austinregionalclinic.com.

About Notable Health

Notable Health is an AI-powered health care company that puts appointments on autopilot. By analyzing historical patterns of practice, Notable proactively automates away hundreds of manual repetitive tasks like adding diagnoses, orders, templates, billing codes, and more. The company has also developed technology that uses natural language processing and voice recognition to capture audio from doctor-patient interactions and structure it for inclusion in patient medical records. For more information, visit www.notablehealth.com or follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

