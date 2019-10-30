Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Austin Scott : House Agriculture Committee Approves Bipartisan Legislation to Reauthorize the CTFC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

WASHINGTON, DC - Representative Austin Scott (GA-08), Ranking Member of the House Agriculture Committee's Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit, today released the following statement upon the House Agriculture Committee approving legislation to reauthorize the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). H.R.4895 will reauthorize and improve the operations of the CFTC, as well as ensure robust markets, consumer protections, and a balanced approach to regulations impacting job creators.

'The CFTC is integral to maintaining integrity, competitiveness, and efficiency in commodity trading markets, and it is crucial we have a workable piece of legislation that addresses the regulatory challenges facing end-users and derivatives market participants. It is also crucial that we ensure the CTFC has access to modern financial tools and technologies, which is why I introduced legislation to provide more flexibility for this financial regulator to acquire and utilize emerging fintech,' said Rep. Scott. 'My focus has always been to provide relief to end-users while also working to bring this agency into the 21st century, and I believe the legislation we passed today achieves those goals. I look forward to pressing my colleagues on the importance and timeliness of this reauthorization as the bill now heads to the House floor.'

'This bipartisan reauthorization provides the CFTC with the tools it needs to successfully regulate the U.S. derivatives market, safeguard consumers, and maintain strong leadership and cooperation with global regulators. We've included new protections for charitable organizations and church retirement plans so they will not be subjected to regulations designed for Wall Street, as well as ensuring the protection of customers' hard-earned assets in the case of a commodity broker bankruptcy. I'm proud of the work our members have done to build this strong piece of legislation, and I look forward to its swift consideration before the House of Representatives,' said Rep. K. Michael Conaway (TX-11), Ranking Member of the House Agriculture Committee.

Included in the legislation was a provision offered by Rep. Scott to grant the CFTC two new authorities to facilitate interactions with financial technology (FinTech) companies. The first would authorize the CFTC to engage in non-standard procurement transactions and enable the CFTC to collaborate on projects with FinTech developers. The second would authorize the CFTC to receive gifts solely for research, development, and demonstration purposes, and would allow the agency to receive and use software to advance its understanding of developing financial technology.

Rep. Scott's provision would refocus the CFTC's research goals on understanding these innovations and developing new tools to better regulate U.S. derivatives markets. It will allow the Commission to work more closely with the FinTech industry to understand the software that they are developing, how their applications fit into the Commission's current rules, and what new tools might be leveraged by the Commission to improve its own regulatory purposes.

-30-

Disclaimer

Austin Scott published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 16:31:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47pCENTRAL BANK OF BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA : CBBH marked the World Savings Day in Brčko
PU
12:47pTHREE BILLION BARRELS : Employees share their journey
PU
12:38pFrance outshines Germany as euro zone economic gloom deepens
RE
12:37pAGC ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA : Construction employment increases in 244 out of 358 metro areas from september 2018 to september 2019 as firms hire despite tight labor market
PU
12:34pUK'S WINTER ELECTION : What's in it for markets?
RE
12:32pAUSTIN SCOTT : House Agriculture Committee Approves Bipartisan Legislation to Reauthorize the CTFC
PU
12:30pChile Cancels APEC Summit, Where U.S. Hoped to Sign Deal With China -- Update
DJ
12:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Little Changed Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
12:24pMARK REUSS : GM President Mark Reuss takes on additional leadership role
RE
12:24pWhite House says it still aims to sign U.S.-China trade deal next month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot in talks over $50 billion tie-up
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil extends losses as U.S. stockpiles jump
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In the first nine months of the current financial year, the Volkswagen Group cont..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : says U.S. glyphosate plaintiffs more than double since July
5Major Saudi Arabian non-oil deals since 2016

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group