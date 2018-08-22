Austin-based George Brothers Kincaid & Horton Attorneys Selected to Best Lawyers in America for 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Five lawyers with Austin-based business litigation boutique George Brothers Kincaid & Horton LLP have earned recognition in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, one of the oldest and most respected legal guides.

Name partners R. James George Jr., D. Douglas Brothers, B. Russell Horton, and Gary L. Lewis and Of Counsel Julie A. Ford are being honored based on nominations, votes from their peers in the same practice areas and a review by the publication's editors. Mr. Horton was selected the Austin Lawyer of the Year for securities litigation.

Mr. Horton's special recognition is based on his extensive trial practice involving securities matters. Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, he has a winning track record representing both plaintiffs and defendants in complex commercial disputes. He also is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law.

Mr. George is a nationally respected trial lawyer who has argued high-profile cases before the U.S. Supreme Court and has earned Best Lawyers honors every year for more than three decades. He is honored this year for First Amendment law, media law, bet-the-company litigation and commercial litigation.

Mr. Brothers has earned Best Lawyers honors for 12 consecutive years and is recognized in the 2019 edition for bet-the-company litigation, commercial litigation and legal malpractice law for plaintiffs. During more than 30 years as a practicing attorney, he has compiled a track record of wins for both plaintiffs and defendants in a variety of business disputes.

This is the 13th consecutive year for Ms. Ford to earn a spot in the exclusive guide, winning honors for her expertise in First Amendment law and litigation. This is the first year for Mr. Lewis to be recognized by Best Lawyers, earning selection for his commercial litigation work on behalf of a number of major corporations.

George Brothers Kincaid & Horton LLP is nationally recognized for exceptional representation in high-stakes commercial litigation including intellectual property, securities, insurance, professional liability, media and First Amendment disputes. The firm's partners are seasoned trial lawyers who have earned the respect of clients, adversaries, and colleagues. For more information, please visit http://www.gbkh.com/.

