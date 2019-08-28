Australia 2Q Business Investment Soft, Outlook Firm

By James Glynn

SYDNEY--Business investment in Australia was weaker than expected in the second quarter, further hobbling the resource-rich economy that is already growing at its slowest pace in a decade.

Investment contracted by 0.5% in the quarter, confounding economists who had expected a 0.4% increase. Firms were upbeat about their investment plans through the year to June, 2020, forecasting a 10.7% on-year rise.

The weak investment result emerges as a trade war between the U.S. and China escalates, damping the global growth outlook and putting a cloud over the outlook for commodity prices.

Economists are likely to further downgrade their forecasts for GDP growth in the second quarter due to soft investment, with the growth report scheduled to be reported next week.

The soft investment data come as business confidence and conditions have weakened this year, prompting the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut interest rates in June and July.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg this week called on companies to ditch share buybacks in order to lift investment and productivity growth, which has stalled over recent years.

Soft business investment will worry the RBA, which has pegged some of its hope for a recovery in GDP growth to a bounce in business investment. The RBA has left open the prospect of cutting interest rates further if needed, but has also called for government purse strings be loosened to boost activity.

